  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KR Ramesh Kumar's 'enjoy rape' shocker: Karnataka women leaders demand Congress to sack former Speaker

    The insensitive and outrageous remark of 'enjoy rape when inevitable' made by senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar at the Karnataka assembly on Thursday (December 16) has sparked a massive furore across the nation. 

    KR Ramesh Kumar's enjoy rape shocker Karnataka women leaders demand Congress to sack former speaker ycb
    Author
    yacoob md
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 6:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The insensitive and outrageous remark of 'enjoy rape when inevitable' made by senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar at the Karnataka assembly on Thursday (December 16) has sparked a massive furore across the nation. Although the Congress leader apologised and expressed regret over his statement today, women leaders across the country and Karnataka are livid by the former state assembly speaker's comment. Insisting action against KR Ramesh Kumar, Karnataka women leaders demanded that Congress party sack him immediately.

    Also read: 'If it hurt, I apologise': Karnataka Congress MLA's response to outrage on cringe-worthy rape jibe

    Expressing anger over KR Ramesh Kumar's comment, Union Minister Shoba Karandlaje said she was hurt that a senior leader had made such an insensitive remark in the Karnataka assembly. Noting that being an elected representative of the state and not just the Srinivasapura assembly, Karandlaje added, "He should have thought about his family before making such comments. Even if he has women in the family, they would also be hurt by such words. He is in a responsible position. What kind of message is he giving to the public?"

    "I am angered by his comment. He should apologise, and the Congress party should sack him," the MoS for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare added.

    "

    Earlier today, Union Woman and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani termed KR Ramesh Kumar's sexist comment "shameful". Also, she dared the Congress party to expel the legislator from the party. In a veiled attack at Priyanka Gandhi Vara, Smriti Irani added, "The Congress leadership in Uttar Pradesh always says that she is a girl and she can fight, expel the leader if you have courage."

    KR Ramesh Kumar's shocking comment has also irked women Congress legislators in Karnataka. Dr Anjali Nimbalkar, Congress MLA, expressed shock over the former Speaker's remarks and demanded an apology from the Karnataka house to women of India.

    "I strongly condemn yesterday's behaviour of the House on a comment and a serious issue like rape. I demand an apology from the House, and such a word should not be used as an analogue to any of these incidents happening. If We as lawmakers should behave responsibly in the House and the entire House should apologise to the women of the nation," Nimbalkar stated.

    Meanwhile, Roopa Sashidhar, Congress MLA from KGF, said that in the last assembly session, all women MLAs requested the House not to use this word (rape) in any circumstances and not quote the word for any examples also. "I am unhappy with the senior-most leaders for repeatedly using the same word and making comparisons. They don't know what she (rape victim) undergoes. She has suffered throughout her life and has never overcome that frustration. Why don't you understand the pain of the incident?" Sashidhar added.

    On Thursday, when the Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri wanted to wrap up the sitting by 6 pm, several lawmakers wanted more time to speak on the issue of crop loss. The Speaker had said, "I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say 'yes, yes'. That's it. This is what I feel,"

    To this, KR Ramesh Kumar remarked, "See, there is a saying. When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are." 

    Also read: 'When rape is inevitable, enjoy it': Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar during Assembly session

    This is, however, not the first time that the senior Congress MLA has landed himself in a soup over an offensive comment on rape. In February 2019, Ramesh Kumar drew another analogy with rape when lawmakers repeatedly mentioned his name during a discussion on an audio clip released by then CM HD Kumaraswamy.

    Ramesh Kumar, who was the assembly speaker at that time, had said, "My situation has become like that of a rape victim. The rape happened just once, and had you left it; it would have passed. But when a complaint is made and the accused is put in jail, his lawyers or others like Eshwarappa (then just a legislator and now BJP minister) probe on how it happened, the time and how many times."

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre as 101 cases reported in India says avoid non essential travel mass gathering gcw

    'Avoid non-essential travel, mass gathering': Centre as 101 Omicron cases reported in India

    NEET-PG counselling row: Resident doctors resume protest over delay and fake promises fake promises-dnm

    NEET-PG counselling row: Resident doctors resume protest over delay and ‘fake promises’ by Centre

    UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to take out Congress 'Pratigya Padyatra' from Amethi

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to take out Congress 'Pratigya Padyatra' from Amethi on Saturday

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi hails Varanasi growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India-dnm

    PM Modi hails Varanasi's growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi holds breakfast meet with 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his residence-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi holds breakfast meet with 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his residence

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP seat sharing yet to be decided gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP; seat-sharing yet to be decided

    Tata Motors joins hands with Maharashtra government to set up registered vehicle scrapping facility gcw

    Tata Motors joins hands with Maharashtra government to set up registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Andy Flower roped in as head coach of Lucknow franchise-ayh

    IPL 2022: Andy Flower roped in as head coach of Lucknow franchise

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith's miss to Micahel Neser's hit - The talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith's miss to Micahel Neser's hit - The talking points from Day 2

    Centre as 101 cases reported in India says avoid non essential travel mass gathering gcw

    'Avoid non-essential travel, mass gathering': Centre as 101 Omicron cases reported in India

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon