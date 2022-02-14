Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to February 15

The three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC was hearing the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of ‘hijabs’ (headscarves) by students in colleges. The Court appealed to the media "to be more responsible."

The Karnataka High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the hijab row case after hearing senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Devadatt Kamat. The Court said the matter will resume hearing again on Tuesday, February 15 at 2:30 pm.

The three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC was hearing the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of ‘hijabs’ (headscarves) by students in colleges.

The Karnataka High Court appealed to the media "to be more responsible."

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioner, submitted before Karnataka High Court that the Government Order (ban on hijab) is a non-application of mind. Students are not rejecting the uniform, they are simply asking to cover their head, argued Counsel.

Also watch: Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

Referring to Madras HC judgment in M Ajmal Khan vs Election Commission case, Counsel said, “Students have been wearing hijab of same colour as uniform.” “Kendriya Vidyalayas even today permit by notification female Muslim students to wear headscarf of same colour as uniform.”

The petitioners urged the Court to allow girls to attend classes in hijab and continue their education while the government argued that it would be necessary to find whether hijab is essential in Islam.

“I am not only challenging the government order, but asking for a positive mandate for allowing me to wear a headscarf of the same colour of the uniform,” advocate Devadatt Kamat argued. He replied stating that wearing headscarves is an essential practice of the Islamic faith.

Also read: Karnataka hijab row: Despite HC's order, students being sent to school with hijab

Meanwhile, high schools for up to Class 10 reopened in Karnataka on Monday while colleges are on holiday till February 16.

The controversy over Muslim students barred from wearing the hijab began in December after six girls from Karnataka’s Udupi district voiced their concerns. They then approached the High Court. Since then, it has snowballed into a significant matter, with the Supreme Court also approached. However, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said, “We will interfere only at an appropriate time.”

Also watch: Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

Also read: Demand for Uniform Civil Code in India grows louder