Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

Amidst hijab tension and schools tasked to implement the High Court's interim order, 13 students from Shivamogga boycotted the preparatory exams. The students said that they have been wearing hijab for the last three years and will not remove it. One of the students even went to the extent of saying if she is not allowed to wear a hijab she will quit school.

The students were also given an option to sit in a separate room and give exams by removing the hijab but students refused to listen to them and said they will not remove it and walked out.

As the news was flashed, DDPI Ramesh rushed to the spot and held a discussion and tried to convince the students as they refused to listen and walked out. The DDPI said the School Development Monitoring Committee and parents will be called for a meeting by the end of the day and will solve the issue. 'As the students have boycotted exams, after the meeting we will again arrange exams for them to take up,' said DDPI.

He also stressed that in the district where there are 503 high schools, only this school (Middle and High School) has this issue. "We will give them permission to write the exam one more time, once the issue is sorted out," added DDPI.

