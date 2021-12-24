Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am

Gujarat government announced night curfew in cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from December 25. The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Friday decided to bar unvaccinated people from entering public places from January 1.

Amid growing concern over the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government announced night curfew in cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from December 25.

According to Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, the night curfew shall be in force from 11 pm to 5 am from December 25 in the cities in view of current Covid-19 situation. “Night curfew to be in force from 11pm to 5am daily in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from 25th December, in view of current Covid-19 situation,” said Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office.

The announcement comes a day after CM Bhupendra Patel on Thursday held a high-level meeting to review the situation of Covid-19 in the state in light of the Omicron variant of the virus circulating in the state.

With seven new cases of Omicron variant of the Covid-19 reported in Gujarat on Thursday, the tally in the state has gone up to30. Gujarat reported 111 new cases of Covid-19, taking its overall tally to 8,28,905 on Thursday, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state.

According to a government release, arrangements for testing and contact tracing of tourists arriving in Gujarat from foreign countries were reviewed. So far, 85 per cent of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government announced on Friday that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter public places in the state from January 1. The state government also added that it is considering imposing a night curfew from 11 pm till 5 am.