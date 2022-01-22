Goa Election 2022: ‘Fight between dishonesty and character’, Sena on Parrikar’s son contesting as independent

“Now the fight in Panaji will be between dishonesty and character as Utpal Parrikar (son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency,” Sanjay Raut said.

A day after Utpal Parrikar, son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from the seat, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the fight in Panaji will be between dishonesty and character.

“Now the fight in Panaji will be between dishonesty and character as Utpal Parrikar (son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency,” Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Utpal Parrikar on Friday announced his resignation from BJP and said he will contest as an independent candidate from the Panaji Assembly constituency.

Utpal Parrikar said, “People of Panaji did not vote for Manohar Parrikar just because he was an MP. They voted for him because he stood for some values. The time has come for me to also stand for those values.”

“I tried my best even during last and this election to convince my party that I enjoyed not only the support of all the party members, I also enjoy the support of general people of Panaji,” said.

The BJP had offered him “other options” (constituencies other than Panaji), Parrikar said.

The ruling party has fielded incumbent MLA Atanasio Monserrate from the Panaji seat which Manohar Parrikar had represented for a long time.

Commenting on Utpat Parrikar not being fielded from Panaji Assembly constituency, BJP’s Goa poll incharge Devendra Fadnavis said it “would not be fair to drop” sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate from the seat. “But from the seat that Utpal wanted to contest, we already have a sitting MLA and it would not be fair to drop him. However, we have given him the option of contesting from two other seats and the talks are progressing in that direction,” Fadnavis said.

The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The Assembly election in Goa will take place on February 14. The result will be out on March 10.