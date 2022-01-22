  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: ‘Fight between dishonesty and character’, Sena on Parrikar’s son contesting as independent

    “Now the fight in Panaji will be between dishonesty and character as Utpal Parrikar (son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency,” Sanjay Raut said.

    Goa Election 2022: Fight between dishonesty and character, Sena on Parrikar's son contesting as independent-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A day after Utpal Parrikar, son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from the seat, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the fight in Panaji will be between dishonesty and character.

    “Now the fight in Panaji will be between dishonesty and character as Utpal Parrikar (son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency,” Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Utpal Parrikar on Friday announced his resignation from BJP and said he will contest as an independent candidate from the Panaji Assembly constituency.

    Utpal Parrikar said, “People of Panaji did not vote for Manohar Parrikar just because he was an MP. They voted for him because he stood for some values. The time has come for me to also stand for those values.”

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi ‘surprised’ at BSP chief Mayawati’s ‘silence’; talks on Congress’ strategy

    “I tried my best even during last and this election to convince my party that I enjoyed not only the support of all the party members, I also enjoy the support of general people of Panaji,” said.

    The BJP had offered him “other options” (constituencies other than Panaji), Parrikar said.

    The ruling party has fielded incumbent MLA Atanasio Monserrate from the Panaji seat which Manohar Parrikar had represented for a long time.

    Commenting on Utpat Parrikar not being fielded from Panaji Assembly constituency, BJP’s Goa poll incharge Devendra Fadnavis said it “would not be fair to drop” sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate from the seat. “But from the seat that Utpal wanted to contest, we already have a sitting MLA and it would not be fair to drop him. However, we have given him the option of contesting from two other seats and the talks are progressing in that direction,” Fadnavis said.

    The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The Assembly election in Goa will take place on February 14. The result will be out on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi surprised at BSP chief Mayawati's silence; talks on Congress' strategy-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi ‘surprised’ at BSP chief Mayawati’s ‘silence’; talks on Congress’ strategy

    Assembly Elections 2022: EC to decide on ban on physical rallies in poll-bound states as COVID-19 cases surge-dnm

    Assembly Elections 2022: EC to decide on ban on physical rallies in poll-bound states as COVID-19 cases surge

    BMTC bus catches fire in Bengaluru, passengers and crew unhurt; probe ordered-dnm

    BMTC bus catches fire in Bengaluru, passengers and crew unhurt; probe ordered

    Several injured as major fire breaks out in 20-storey building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital; 3 critical-dnm

    7 dead, 15 injured as major fire breaks out in 20-storey building near Mumbai's Bhatia Hospital

    Government blocks 35 Pakistan-based YouTube, Twitter, Instagram accounts for spreading anti-India content-dnm

    Government blocks 35 Pakistan-based YouTube, Twitter, Instagram accounts for spreading ‘anti-India content’

    Recent Stories

    Watch Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday with family and friends RCB

    Watch Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday with family and friends

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi surprised at BSP chief Mayawati's silence; talks on Congress' strategy-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi ‘surprised’ at BSP chief Mayawati’s ‘silence’; talks on Congress’ strategy

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan to Ravichandran Ashwin - Check out the players with the maximum base price-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan to R Ashwin - Check out the players with the maximum base price

    Ibrahim Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch) RCB

    Ibrahim, Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch)

    Garena Free Fire redemption codes for Saturday are here; check out how to get free skins and collection items - ADT

    Garena Free Fire redemption codes for Saturday are here; check out how to get free skins and collection items

    Recent Videos

    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon