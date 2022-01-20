  • Facebook
    Delhi riots: In a first, court sentences 25-year-old Dinesh Yadav to 5 years' imprisonment

    The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on Yadav, his advocate Shikha Garg said, as a detailed order on the sentencing is still awaited.

    Delhi riots: In a first, court sentences 25-year-old Dinesh Yadav to 5 years' imprisonment-dnm
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
    In a first, a Delhi court on Thursday sentenced 25-year-old Dinesh Yadav, the first person convicted in connection with February 2020 riots, to five years in jail. Yadav was arrested on June 8, 2020. This is the first sentencing in the riots cases.

    The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on Yadav, his advocate Shikha Garg said, as a detailed order on the sentencing is still awaited.

    According to the Court, “The fact that the accused also belongs to Hindu community and was present in the mob armed with a wooden rod which mob resorted to violence against the Muslims, indicates that he shared the common object of the unlawful assembly,” Bar and Bench reported. 

    “The mere fact that he was not seen entering complainant's house or vandalising or looting or putting it on fire, does not mean that he was mere a bystander. There is nothing on record to show that the accused had disassociated himself from the unlawful assembly and he did not share the common object of the assembly.”

    Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat in December 2021 had convicted him for being complicit with a riotous mob which set a house on fire. The court framed charges against him on August 3, 2021, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

    As per the prosecution, Yadav was an “active member of the riotous mob” and participated in vandalizing and putting on fire the house of a 73-year-old woman named Manori on February 25 night.

    Manori had apparently alleged that a violent mob of about 150-200 people attacked her house when the family was not inside, and looted valuables, including a buffalo.

    The 25-year-old convict was arrested on 8 June 2020, and the city court had framed charges against him on 3 August 2021. He had pleaded “not guilty” and demanded a trial but was convicted on December 6, 2020.

    Northeast Delhi in February 2020 witnessed horrifying communal clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, with supporters of the Act and its protesters going berserk on the streets of the national capital, leaving 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

