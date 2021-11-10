  • Facebook
    Delhi Police arrest 5 jail officials for ‘helping’ conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extort Rs 200-crore money

    According to reports, two jail officials namely Dharm Singh Meena and Subhash Batra were also arrested among others. The accused have been taken on remand for interrogation.

    New Delhi, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 10:03 AM IST
    In a fresh development in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested five senior jail officials for allegedly helping conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extort money from a business family. According to the police, the arrested jail officials have been identified as Sunil Kumar, Sunder Bora, Mahendra Prasad, Laxmi Dutt and Prakash Chand.

    Reportedly, all five arrested suspects were involved in felicitating the commission and organising crime for Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the multimillionaire conman case. According to reports, two jail officials namely Dharm Singh Meena and Subhash Batra were also arrested among others. The accused have been taken on remand for interrogation.

    While, Sunil Kumar and Surinder Chandra Bora hold the rank of superintendents, Mahender and Laxmi Dutt are deputy superintendents and Prakash Chand, is an assistant superintendent -- all were posted in Rohini jail were responsible jail officials who were acting in conspiracy with the other members of a crime syndicate.

    Also read: Nawab Malik to drop 'hydrogen bomb' on Nov 10 exposing Devendra Fadnavis' links with underworld

    Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh, in August this year had registered an FIR with the Delhi Police, alleging that she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as a Home Ministry official and promising help with her husband’s cases. Her husband and brother-in-law were arrested by the EOW in October 2019 for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest Ltd.

    According to a Times of India report, cops said that Chandrasekhar distributed around Rs 20 crore of the extorted money among the jail officials as gratification for acts such as allowing him the use of smartphones illegally in jail. "They were actively involved in dealing with the main accused, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was earlier arrested in the case pertaining to extortion and cheating of Aditi Singh w/o Sukhvinder Singh of Religare Finance,” an EOW official was quoted.

    Conman Sukesh has been in jail since 2017 in connection with an election commission bribery case and came on the radar after Delhi Police registered a case for money-laundering and extorting Rs 200 crore from Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

