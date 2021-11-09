Nawab Malik to drop 'hydrogen bomb' on Nov 10 exposing Devendra Fadnavis' links with underworld

As the feud between Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis heated up, the former addressed the claims of underworld connections with his own set of charges. On Tuesday, the NCP leader accused Fadnavis of having ties to the underworld, which he would reveal. He added that he has planned to detonate a "hydrogen bomb" on November 10 at 10 am.

Malik said that in connection with Devendra Fadnavis, he would launch a hydrogen bomb tomorrow and reveal Devendra Fadnavis' underworld connections. Denying the allegations levelled against him, Malik claimed that the BJP leader attempted to smear his reputation.

Malik also added Devendra Fadnavis is attempting to smear his reputation by linking him to blast criminals and the mafia. They did the same thing by claiming that the substance was seized at his residence. He added he would serve him with legal papers.

Malik's remarks came after Devendra Fadnavis claimed deep ties to the 1993 Mumbai serial bombing prisoners and the mafia. Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Nawab Malik deals with people from the underworld who were convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case. The leader added that Malik purchased land from convicts of the case on rates cheaper than market rates. He asked if the land transaction was to save it from being forfeited under TADA legislation.

According to Fadnavis, the Goawala complex is a 2.80-acre plot of property on LBS Road in Kurla registered with Solidus Investments Private Limited, linked to Nawab Malik's family. The BJP politician went on to say that he was a member of the business but left after becoming a minister and that the site was acquired for Rs 30 lakh from mafia figures. However, only a sum of Rs. 20 lakh was paid. He said that this transaction took place while Malik was a minister. Fadnavis inquired whether Malik knew who Salim Patel was and why he purchased the land from the inmates.

Fadnavis explained that it directly links the underworld and those who delivered the RDX, as well as those who plotted the bombs. He explained that he would forward all of this information to the proper authorities, as well as to Sharad Pawar so that he would be aware of what his Minister had done.

