Climate change crisis: UN confirms 38 degrees Celsius record high Arctic temperature in 2020

According to the World Meteorological Organization, a United Nations body, the Arctic and Antarctica regions recorded high temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius and 18.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, in 2020, raising worries about the severity of global warming. According to a UN report, WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis stated that the World Meteorological Organization recognised a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, which is an incredible 100.4 Fahrenheit, in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk. Verkhoyansk lies roughly 115 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle, and the meteorological station has been measuring temperatures since 1885.

The World Meteorological Organization said that average temperatures over Arctic Siberia reached as high as 10 degrees Celsius above normal for much of summer last year. It has fuelled disastrous wildfires, causing major sea ice loss, and had a significant influence in 2020, one of the three hottest years on record. According to WMO, the new Arctic record is part of a succession of observations submitted to the WMO Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes that raise concerns about our changing climate. WMO Secretary-General Professor Petteri Taalas stated that the Antarctic continent would set a new temperature record of 18.3 degrees Celsius in 2020.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the Arctic is one of the fastest-warming regions on the planet, heating more than twice as fast as the global average. WMO also stated that higher extremes are conceivable, if not likely, in the Arctic area in the future. The WMO research is a succession of inquiries into weather extremes as climate change unleashes storms, heatwaves, and floods. WMO inspectors are also attempting to confirm temperature readings of 54.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Death Valley, California, in 2020 and 2021.

