Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court over Cauvery dispute with Karnataka

Tamil Nadu petitions the Supreme Court over the ongoing Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka. The plea calls for adherence to previous rulings, releasing the remaining water shortfall. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister emphasizes collaboration, considering rainfall for water release. Conflict resolution sought while maintaining water supply for both states.

Tamil Nadu has once again approached the Supreme Court seeking intervention in the ongoing Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka. In a 113-page petition, the state government requested that the Karnataka government adhere to the Supreme Court's previous verdict and release the specified quantity of water from the Cauvery River.

The petition submitted by Tamil Nadu includes various key details, such as the letter written by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to the Prime Minister, addressing the matter of Cauvery River water distribution.



Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line

Despite the release of 40.43 TMC of water during June and July, Karnataka has not followed the tribunal's directive. Tamil Nadu's appeal urges Karnataka to promptly release the remaining 28.8 TMC of water that has been in shortage so far. Additionally, Tamil Nadu has requested that the Cauvery Water Management Authority be added as a respondent in the case.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, who also holds Cabinet of Water resources, D.K.Sivakumar, expressed his view that sudden resort to the Supreme Court was not necessary. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for the benefit of both states' farmers. The decision to release water will be dependent on the rainfall and inflow into Karnataka's Cauvery basin dams during this season.



Cannot share Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu for now, Karnataka tells Centre

The district minister of Mandya, Cheluvarayaswamy has advised the farmers not to sow the crops, as the water situation is critical in the state. He assured them that while maintaining essential drinking water supply, the commitment to provide water to Tamil Nadu remains.

The government holds the authority to supply the water to both the state’s farmers and he assured that the government will try to maintain balance. Amidst the situation, the focus is on resolving the matter without any conflicts. The Advocate General's advice will be sought regarding Tamil Nadu's Supreme Court application, added Cheluvarayaswamy.