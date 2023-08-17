Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka government faces Opposition ire over Kaveri water release

    Bengaluru, August 17: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has voiced his strong disapproval of the Congress government in the state for failing to involve the public and opposition after taking charge. The latest criticism has arisen from former chief ministers towards Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources Ministry portfolio, as they demanded an immediate halt to water flow into Tamil Nadu.

    Taking to a social media platform, Kumaraswamy expressed his outrage and directed scathing remarks at the Congress-led administration. He accused the government of prioritizing political manoeuvres over the welfare of Kannadigas.

    While reservoir levels remain low due to insufficient rainfall, farmers' crops are at risk, and Bengaluru faces water scarcity. Kumaraswamy questioned the government's priorities, suggesting it was favouring Tamil Nadu by providing water while neglecting the needs of its own people.

    Labelling the government's actions a political ploy with Tamil Nadu, Kumaraswamy raised concerns about the sudden water release and lack of transparency in consulting legal experts and opposition leaders. He emphasized the need for the people to be informed.
    Karnataka to release Krishnarajasagara water to Tamil Nadu

    Kumaraswamy also questioned Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar's role as the Minister of Water Resources, wondering whether his allegiance lies with Karnataka or Tamil Nadu. He pointedly questioned whether the key decisions were now controlled by other political leaders.

    Accusing Congress of inconsistency regarding the Cauvery issue, Kumaraswamy termed the party's stance on water management as deceptive and untrustworthy. He called for an immediate halt to water supply to Tamil Nadu and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to convene an all-party meeting to address the issue.

