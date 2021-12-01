  • Facebook
    Big relief for Delhi as state govt slashes petrol price by Rs 8 per litre

    The new rates would come in to effect from midnight. Following the new price decrease, a litre of fuel in the national capital would cost little more than Rs 95.

    Big relief for Delhi as state govt slashes petrol price by Rs 8 per litre
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 12:28 PM IST
    In a big relief, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it has slashed the VAT on petrol to 19.40 per cent from 30 per cent. The petrol price would reduce by Rs 8 per litre and the new rates would come in to effect from midnight. Following the new price decrease, a litre of fuel in the national capital would cost little more than Rs 95.

    The Delhi government's action follows the national government's reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel last month in an effort to bring assistance to residents.

    Meanwhile, fuel costs have remained steady for the past 27 days. Earlier on November 4, the government lowered excise tax on gasoline and diesel, bringing rates back down from record highs. Since then, numerous states, primarily those run by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, have reduced VAT on fuel and diesel to give some relief to citizens. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 103.97 per litre, while diesel is Rs 86.67 per litre. Similarly, diesel and petrol in Mumbai cost Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98, respectively. This is the most of any metropolitan city.

    Daily fuel tariffs are revised by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. They take into consideration worldwide crude oil prices as well as rupee-dollar exchange rates.

    Also Read | Petrol, diesel price today, December 1: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 12:43 PM IST
    Bhima-Koregaon case: Bombay HC grants default bail to Sudha Bharadwaj, to approach NIA court by Dec 8

    Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for travellers arriving from 'at-risk' countries, mandates 7-day quarantine

    Parliament Winter Session, November 30: Information that nation learnt today

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Key takeaways from expert committee and health minister's meet

    JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda approaches PM Modi for alliance in council polls

    Kangana Ranaut’s social media posts to get censored? Lawyer files plea with Supreme Court

    Bull elephant charges safari truck in South Africa; terrifying video goes viral

    Bhima-Koregaon case: Bombay HC grants default bail to Sudha Bharadwaj, to approach NIA court by Dec 8

    Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for travellers arriving from 'at-risk' countries, mandates 7-day quarantine

    Me Too: Actor Arjun Sarja gets clean chit after 3 years in sexual misconduct case alleged by Sruthi Hariharan

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 13): Odisha FC fires past SC East Bengal 6-4 (WATCH)

    Bengaluru residents shame BBMP by conducting Ganapati 'havan' on big pothole, video goes viral

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    Xenobot babies: World's first living robots can reproduce, say scientists

