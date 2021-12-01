  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel price today, December 1: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates

    It may be noted that among all the four metro cities, petrol is the cheapest in Chennai and diesel is the least expensive in the national capital, Delhi.
     

    Petrol diesel price today, December 1: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 10:08 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 28th consecutive day on Tuesday, November 30 since the Centre cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre to bring down record-high retail fuel prices. Following the Centre's decision, several state and union territory (UT) governments, including opposition-ruled Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, had further reduced prices by cutting taxes.

    The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre while diesel is at Rs 86.67 per litre. Similarly, the prices of diesel and petrol in Mumbai are Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98 respectively. This is the highest among the metropolitan cities.

    In Kolkata, the price of petrol is presently Rs 104.67 per litre, while diesel is Rs 89.79 per litre. A litre of petrol was sold in Chennai for the same price of Rs 101.40. The price of diesel remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 a litre.

    Also read: Gold, silver price today, December 1: Precious metals see slight decline in price; check out rates

    It may be noted that among all the four metro cities, petrol is the cheapest in Chennai and diesel is the least expensive in the national capital, Delhi.

    In India’s IT capital Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 100.65 and diesel costs Rs 85.08 per litre. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs 108.20 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.62 per litre. In Chandigarh, people have to pay Rs 100.12 per litre for petrol and Rs 86.46 per litre for diesel.

    Despite the reduction in prices, petrol rates are still above the Rs 100 per litre mark across the four metros and several cities in the country. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai.

    State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 10:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gold silver price today, December 1: Precious metals see slight decline in price; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, December 1: Precious metals see slight decline in price; check out rates

    OneTo11 Gaming ecosystem with NFT marketplace enabling gamers to earn millions-vpn

    OneTo11 Gaming ecosystem with NFT marketplace enabling gamers to earn millions

    Visa knocks Katherine Tai's door as Modi government boosts RuPay

    Visa knocks Katherine Tai's door as Modi government boosts RuPay

    Petrol diesel price today, November 30: Fuel rates remains constant, check latest prices here-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 30: Fuel rates remains constant, check latest prices here

    Gold silver price today, November 30: Gold remains constant, change in silver price; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 30: Gold remains constant, change in silver price; check out rates

    Recent Stories

    Gold silver price today, December 1: Precious metals see slight decline in price; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, December 1: Precious metals see slight decline in price; check out rates

    Gotham Awards 2021 Squid Game wins breakthrough Series award creates history drb

    Gotham Awards 2021: 'Squid Game' wins ‘Breakthrough Series’ award; creates history

    Seetharama Sastry Death: Telugu lyricist passes away at 66; PM Narendra Modi and others, mourn his death drb

    Seetharama Sastry Death: Telugu lyricist passes away at 66; PM Narendra Modi and others, mourn his death

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas third wedding anniversary: Everything you need to know about their love story SCJ

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas third wedding anniversary: Everything you need to know about their love story

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: South African government assures Team India of best bio-secure environment-ayh

    South African government assures Team India of best “bio-secure environment”

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch drb

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    Video Icon
    Xenobot babies World's first living robots can reproduce say scientists

    Xenobot babies: World's first living robots can reproduce, say scientists

    Video Icon
    Barbados bids adieu to Britain Queen after 400 years formally declared worlds newest republic

    Barbados bids adieu to Britain's Queen after 400 years

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Video Icon