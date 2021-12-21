  • Facebook
    Anti-Conversion Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly

    The much hyped anti-conversion bill was tabled in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday. The Bill proposes punishment for those involved in illegal religious conversion. Opposition Congress claimed that the government brought this Bill without much discussion. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 5:07 PM IST
    The contentious anti-conversion bill was tabled in Karnataka Assembly today following which the Opposition has raised objections and said that the government introduced it without any hints.

    Congress questioned BJP as to why the government hid from the fact that it was going to table the Bill and did not mention the agenda of discussion for today.

    Congress says it will oppose the Bill as it is against minorities. 

