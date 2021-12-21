Anti-Conversion Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly

The much hyped anti-conversion bill was tabled in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday. The Bill proposes punishment for those involved in illegal religious conversion. Opposition Congress claimed that the government brought this Bill without much discussion.

Congress questioned BJP as to why the government hid from the fact that it was going to table the Bill and did not mention the agenda of discussion for today.

Congress says it will oppose the Bill as it is against minorities.