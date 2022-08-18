Xiaomi announces MIUI based on Android 13 beta update for Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro

Only Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro users are eligible for the first wave of updates. According to the company, only 200 users will be granted beta access during the first round.

Xiaomi has announced the release of an MIUI beta update for Android 13. This beta version is available for the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphones. However, the Chinese tech giant has announced that during the first wave of updates, only 200 users will be granted access to the Android 13-based MIUI beta. Xiaomi has warned users that the update process may take longer than usual. According to the company, the update may cause the smartphone to overheat or cause performance issues.

Xiaomi announced on Twitter the release of a beta version of MIUI based on Android 13. Only Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro users are eligible to apply for the first wave of updates. According to the company, only 200 users will be granted beta access during the first wave of updates.

Xiaomi stated in a community post that beta testers should create a backup of critical data before updating their smartphones. According to the company, the update process will take longer than usual, and the device may experience overheating and performance issues due to the update.

The handset may take time to adjust to the MIUI beta. According to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, some third-party applications may not be compatible with Android 13 and may not function properly.

The firmware version for the Xiaomi 12 update is V13.0.4.0.TLCMIXM, while the firmware version for the Xiaomi 12 Pro is V13.0.4.0.TLBMIXM. Both MIUI beta updates are over 4GB.

Vivo announced a similar Android 13 beta update on Tuesday as part of its Android 13 Preview Program in India. Users of the Vivo X80 Pro have been asked to register for the Funtouch OS 13 update, which will be available on August 23. A Vivo subsidiary, iQoo, also announced that the iQoo 9 Pro owners could apply to join the company's Android 13 preview programme.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch today, could take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4; Know expected specs

Also Read: Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra launched with Leica optics; All details here

Also Read: Xiaomi 12 ultra smartphone likely to debut in July; Here's what we know about it