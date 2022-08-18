Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi announces MIUI based on Android 13 beta update for Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Only Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro users are eligible for the first wave of updates. According to the company, only 200 users will be granted beta access during the first round.

    Xiaomi announces MIUI based on Android 13 beta update for Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

    Xiaomi has announced the release of an MIUI beta update for Android 13. This beta version is available for the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphones. However, the Chinese tech giant has announced that during the first wave of updates, only 200 users will be granted access to the Android 13-based MIUI beta. Xiaomi has warned users that the update process may take longer than usual. According to the company, the update may cause the smartphone to overheat or cause performance issues.

    Xiaomi announced on Twitter the release of a beta version of MIUI based on Android 13. Only Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro users are eligible to apply for the first wave of updates. According to the company, only 200 users will be granted beta access during the first wave of updates.

    Xiaomi stated in a community post that beta testers should create a backup of critical data before updating their smartphones. According to the company, the update process will take longer than usual, and the device may experience overheating and performance issues due to the update.

    The handset may take time to adjust to the MIUI beta. According to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, some third-party applications may not be compatible with Android 13 and may not function properly.

    The firmware version for the Xiaomi 12 update is V13.0.4.0.TLCMIXM, while the firmware version for the Xiaomi 12 Pro is V13.0.4.0.TLBMIXM. Both MIUI beta updates are over 4GB.

    Vivo announced a similar Android 13 beta update on Tuesday as part of its Android 13 Preview Program in India. Users of the Vivo X80 Pro have been asked to register for the Funtouch OS 13 update, which will be available on August 23. A Vivo subsidiary, iQoo, also announced that the iQoo 9 Pro owners could apply to join the company's Android 13 preview programme.

    Also Read: Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch today, could take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4; Know expected specs

    Also Read: Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra launched with Leica optics; All details here

    Also Read: Xiaomi 12 ultra smartphone likely to debut in July; Here's what we know about it

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 4 receives 50000 bookings in just 12 hours gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive 50,000 bookings in just 12 hours

    Vivo V25 Pro launched in India; know offers, price, specs, every detail here - adt

    Vivo V25 Pro launched in India; know offers, price, specs, every detail here

    WhatsApp gets native windows app for its users; check what has changed - adt

    WhatsApp gets native windows app for its users; check what has changed

    OnePlus working on foldable phone CEO shares cryptic post hints at using Oppo Find N hinge gcw

    Is OnePlus working on foldable phone? CEO shares cryptic post, hints at using Oppo Find N hinge

    Apple likely to introduce low cost iPad iPad Pro with M2 chip in October report gcw

    Apple likely to introduce low-cost iPad, iPad Pro with M2 chip in October

    Recent Stories

    Finnish PM Sanna Marin under fire after wild party video gets leaked gcw

    Finnish PM Sanna Marin's under fire after wild party video gets leaked

    Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt

    Is BJP so insecure Opposition slams move allowing voting rights for non locals in JK gcw

    'Is BJP so insecure...': Opposition slams move allowing voting rights for non-locals in J&K

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup? RBA

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup?

    RRB Group D Phase 2 city slip to be released today; know how to check - adt

    RRB Group D Phase 2 exam city slip to be released today; know how to check

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon