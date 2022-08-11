Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch today, could take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4; Know expected specs

    Xiaomi will be launching the new Mix 2 foldable smartphone a day after Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event where the Korean phone-maker is set to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
     

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 8:55 AM IST

    Xiaomi has announced the release date for the Mix Fold 2. Just when we thought Samsung will dominate the foldable phone category with the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi revealed the launch date.

    In a post on Weibo, Xiaomi said that the Mix Fold 2 would be released on August 11, only one day after Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked presentation. They even posted a billboard, giving us a preview of the phone's design and confirming that German camera manufacturer Leica would tweak the camera.

    Samsung is expected to provide a 6.56-inch E5 AMOLED display for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. It will have a screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and Full-HD+ resolution. A 120Hz refresh rate will also be supported by the display.

    It will be equipped with a sizable 8.02-inch Samsung Eco2 OLED display on the interior, which features a 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will have ultra-thin glass and a selfie camera hidden behind the display.

    A 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom capabilities are believed to be included in the triple camera arrangement on the back of the device. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, together with up to 12GB of RAM, and 1TB of internal storage, will power it. It will have a 4,500mAh battery and 67W rapid charging capabilities. Additionally, it will feature wireless charging. On the software front, it will first boot into the MIUI 13 custom skin over the Android 12 OS.

    By the way, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4" and the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro will also be released tomorrow. In addition, there will be a Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, which is an update to the Watch S1.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 8:55 AM IST
