Image Credit : Getty

Indians turned to Alexa for far more than just setting alarms or playing music in 2025. From global pop stars and Bollywood icons to true crime podcasts and political trivia, voice queries throughout the year offered a fascinating glimpse into the country's evolving interests.

Data shared by Amazon, based on Alexa interactions between January and November 2025, shows that Indian users asked questions in English, Hindi and Hinglish, showing both cultural diversity and growing comfort with voice-led technology.