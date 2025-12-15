From Pop Songs to Political Trivia: What India Asked Alexa in 2025
Data from Amazon highlights the rise of K-Pop stars like BTS and Blackpink, the dominance of true crime podcasts, and widespread curiosity about celebrity net worth and political trivia.
Amazon Alexa
Indians turned to Alexa for far more than just setting alarms or playing music in 2025. From global pop stars and Bollywood icons to true crime podcasts and political trivia, voice queries throughout the year offered a fascinating glimpse into the country's evolving interests.
Data shared by Amazon, based on Alexa interactions between January and November 2025, shows that Indian users asked questions in English, Hindi and Hinglish, showing both cultural diversity and growing comfort with voice-led technology.
K-Pop Joins the Indian Mainstream
One of the biggest takeaways from this year's data is the rising influence of Korean pop culture in India. K-Pop stars BTS, Jennie and Blackpink ranked among the most searched musicians on Alexa, sharing space with Indian music legends and global pop icons.
The surge highlights how Indian audiences are increasingly consuming international content alongside homegrown entertainment, with K-Pop firmly establishing itself beyond niche fandoms.
Songs That Ruled Alexa Playlists
Music requests on Alexa and Amazon Music in 2025 spanned languages, genres and generations. Viral K-Pop hit APT by ROSE and Bruno Mars emerged as one of the most requested tracks of the year, sitting comfortably alongside Bollywood chartbusters and Indian indie hits.
Popular songs included Shaky by Sanju Rathod & G-SPXRK, Ed Sheeran's Sapphire, and film tracks like Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 and Saiyaara.
When it came to artists, Arijit Singh, Pritam and Shreya Ghoshal continued to dominate Indian playlists, while global names like Bruno Mars and ROSE saw strong traction. Timeless voices such as Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar also remained favourites, proving that classics still hold their ground.
Podcasts: From Chills to Calm
Alexa users weren't just tuning in for music. Podcasts saw strong engagement across genres, with true crime, business and spirituality leading the way.
Horror and crime listeners flocked to The Horror Show by Khooni Monday and The Desi Crime Podcast, while Finshots Daily remained a go-to for business updates. On the spiritual side, The Stories of Mahabharata and The Sadhguru Podcast – Of Mystics and Mistakes found a dedicated audience.
Popular talk shows like The Ranveer Show and Raj Shamani's Figuring Out also ranked high among podcast requests.
Celebrity Curiosity Peaks
Indians used Alexa extensively to look up celebrity trivia. Questions around net worth, spouses and even height topped the list.
Cricketer Virat Kohli, football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan were among the most asked-about personalities. Business tycoons like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos also featured prominently in net-worth queries.
Politics and General Knowledge Still Matter
Beyond entertainment, Alexa served as a quick source of information for general knowledge. Users frequently asked about political leadership, including questions such as who the Prime Minister of India is, who the Chief Minister of Delhi is, and who the US President is.
Geography, population statistics and basic trivia also made their way into daily queries, showing Alexa's role as both an information assistant and entertainment companion.
A Multilingual Voice Experience
A notable trend from 2025 was the seamless switching between languages. Alexa's support for English, Hindi and Hinglish allowed users to ask questions naturally, often mixing languages in the same request, something that reflects how Indians communicate in everyday life.
