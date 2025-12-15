Alef Aeronautics has started production of its Model A Ultralight, described as world's first flying car. The EV can drive on roads and take off vertically. Built by hand in US, early models will be delivered to a few customers under strict controls.

The idea of flying over traffic has long lived in films, cartoons and mostly in our wishes! Now, that idea is moving closer to daily life. A US company, Alef Aeronautics, has announced that its flying car has officially entered production, according to a report by Daily Mail. The vehicle, called the Alef Model A Ultralight, can both drive on roads and take off vertically into the air.

After more than ten years of work, the company says the first customers will soon receive their cars. While the rollout will be slow and carefully controlled, the announcement marks a major step forward for personal flying vehicles.

A flying car that can also drive like a normal vehicle

The Alef Model A Ultralight is designed to work as both a car and an aircraft. On the road, it drives like a small electric vehicle. In the air, it lifts straight up using electric power.

The car uses eight propellers hidden inside its body. These propellers are placed in the bonnet and the boot, and they are covered by a carbon-fibre mesh. This mesh allows air to pass through while keeping the spinning blades safely hidden from view.

Unlike flying taxis, which usually need special landing areas, Alef says its vehicle can take off and land almost anywhere. This makes it different from other air travel concepts that depend on airports or special pads.

How the Alef Model A works

On the ground, the flying car runs using four small electric motors, one in each wheel. This allows it to move like a regular electric car. However, because it is classed as an ultralight low-speed vehicle, it is limited to a top speed of 25 miles per hour on public roads.

When flying, the propellers provide enough power for vertical take-off and forward movement. The vehicle can reach a cruising speed of around 110 miles per hour in the air. The driver’s seat is placed inside the propeller system, giving the vehicle balance during flight.

The car is around five metres long and two metres wide. It can carry one pilot and one passenger.

Range, weight and legal status

Alef Aeronautics says the Model A Ultralight has a driving range of about 200 miles on the road. In the air, its flight range is around 110 miles.

The full vehicle weighs just 385 kilograms. This low weight allows it to fit into the ultralight category, which has simpler rules than larger aircraft. This classification is often used for small electric vehicles such as golf carts.

The company received airworthiness certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration in 2023. This approval was a key step in allowing the flying car to move closer to real-world use.

Production begins in ,Silicon Valley

The flying cars will be hand-assembled at Alef Aeronautics’ facility in Silicon Valley, California, United States. The company says each vehicle will take several months to build.

This is because the production process involves a mix of robotic work, industrial methods and careful hand assembly. Each part is tested in detail, and the finished car goes through many test flights before it is cleared for delivery.

Only a small number of vehicles will be made at first. The first customers will act as early testers, using the cars in real conditions while the company watches closely for any problems.

Controlled testing for first customers

Alef Aeronautics has made it clear that early use of the flying car will be highly restricted. Customers will only be allowed to fly under very controlled conditions.

Each owner will need to complete training in safety rules, maintenance and correct operation. The company wants to make sure the vehicle is used responsibly and safely.

This slow and careful approach is meant to reduce risks and allow improvements before larger-scale production begins.

What the company's CEO says

Jim Dukhovny, the chief executive officer of Alef Aeronautics, said the company is proud to have reached this stage.

As per Daily Mail, he said the team worked hard to meet the production timeline because many people have been waiting for this moment. According to him, production has started as planned, and the project is finally 'off the ground'.

Mr Dukhovny has also said the flying car is designed for the general public and is meant to be easy to learn. He claims that a new user could understand the basics in around 15 minutes.

Price, pre-orders and future plans

The Alef Model A Ultralight currently costs around £235,000. The company says it has already received about 3,500 pre-orders, worth more than £800 million in total.

Despite the high price, Alef believes costs will fall in the future. Dukhovny has previously said that once production is fully automated, the price could drop to around £25,000.

For now, the company can only produce a limited number of cars each year. Full automation will come later, once the design and testing stages are complete.

A big step, but not a mass launch yet

Even though production has begun, Alef Aeronautics says flying cars will not fill the skies anytime soon. The company wants to move slowly and safely.

Still, the start of production marks a major moment. For the first time, a road-legal flying car that can take off vertically is moving from testing into real customer use.

What once seemed like science fiction is now closer than ever to becoming part of everyday life.