Xiaomi 12 ultra smartphone likely to debut in July; Here's what we know about it

The business has not officially announced a debut date, but according to the rumour, Xiaomi will begin giving teasers next week. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra may possibly be one of the first phones to employ the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 CPU.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra flagship smartphone might make its debut in July, according to various media reports. The phone may possibly be known as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra for customers this year. Xiaomi disclosed its relationship with Leica for its smartphone cameras a few months ago, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is expected to be the first device to show the new technology. According to the source, the gadget will be part of the upcoming Xiaomi 12S series. This Xiaomi gadget will be the market's successor to last year's Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

The business has not officially announced a debut date, but according to the rumour, Xiaomi will begin giving teasers next week. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra may possibly be one of the first phones to employ the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 CPU.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is believed to include a triple back camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, thanks to Leica's cooperation. Leica will improve the photographs using its proprietary algorithm.

Also Read | AirPods Pro 2 to feature heart rate monitoring, hearing aid function and more: Report

According to rumours, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will include a QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an LTPO panel. The processor is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This year's flagship Xiaomi phone may include a 4800mAh built-in battery that supports 67W wired and 50W wireless rapid charging.

The phone might give premium manufacturers a run for their money, especially with the OnePlus 10 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, and possibly Vivo's X Pro series in the flagship market.

Also Read | Nothing (1): Want to buy smartphone? You need special invite for it; Details here