Kunal Shah, Head of WhatsApp, revealed a new browser calling feature by sharing a video call with Mark Zuckerberg. This update allows users to make audio and video calls directly from web browsers like Chrome without needing the desktop app.

Kunal Shah has shared a screenshot of himself on a WhatsApp video call with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, apparently trying out the platform's new browser calling feature. "WhatsApp calls now work in your browser," the WhatsApp Head remarked after sharing the picture on X. Finally, you have some helpful company for your 47 open Chrome tabs.

It appears that users may now conduct video calls on WhatsApp without launching the desktop software, as seen by the screenshot, which depicts a WhatsApp video chat taking place right in a Google Chrome browser window. Shah may be seen in a tiny video window, while Zuckerberg is visible during the call.

A new feature of WhatsApp allows users to make and receive audio and video conversations straight from a web browser, such Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Safari.

In the past, you had to download and install the WhatsApp desktop app in order to make a WhatsApp call on your computer. That is no longer required. To begin making calls, just launch web.whatsapp.com in your browser.

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How Does It Operate?

Launch WhatsApp Web in your web browser.

Scan the QR code to connect your phone.

Choose a group or contact.

To initiate a call, click the voice or video call icon.

The majority of the app's calling capabilities, including as screen sharing, emoji reactions, one-on-one and group voice and video conversations, and a calls tab, are available in the internet version.

Shah also highlighted three additional changes that are being released on WhatsApp, in addition to revealing the new browser calling capability. He claimed in a post on X that the new Call Transfer function allows users to move an ongoing group call from one device to another without hanging up.

Additionally, he mentioned that WhatsApp has included a Waiting Room function that lets the host decide who may join a group call before allowing them. Background noise suppression, which lowers background noise during calls even in noisy environments, is another new function.