Rumors are circulating about the 20th-anniversary iPhone, which is expected to be Apple's most ambitious smartphone. Leaks point to a massive 7-inch immersive display developed with Samsung and the debut of the next-generation A21 chip for Apple Intelligence.

Although the iPhone 18 Pro series has not yet been released, a number of rumour mills are already working to unearth information about the 20th anniversary iPhone, which may be Apple's most ambitious smartphone. To put things in perspective, leaks on this much awaited gadget started to appear two months ago, revealing important information about the internal hardware and general design.

Now, the focus is on the part of smartphones that users engage with the most: the display. Let's just say that it appears to be Apple's most significant advance in this field since the release of the iPhone X. To put it simply, the 20th anniversary iPhone, or iPhone 20, is expected to have an immersive display similar in size to an e-book reader. But what have tipsters disclosed about the 20th anniversary iPhone's display? And is there anything else that justifies the hoopla around Apple's upcoming most ambitious smartphone project? We'll go over everything in this essay.

Digital Chat Station, a popular Weibo tipster, disclosed in a post that Apple is testing its biggest display ever for its forthcoming smartphone, with a 6.96-inch panel that might eventually be sold as a 7-inch panel. They believe that the iPhone 20 will be the first gadget from the Cupertino-based tech titan to boast this mammoth of a display. However, this rumoured iPhone will likely come in the same aspect ratio as the iPhone 17 Pro.

However, Digital Chat Station disclosed more information on the display of this ambitious iPhone project. They also mentioned that Apple and Samsung are closely collaborating on the display's bespoke construction. According to rumours, the company is working on removing the panel's polariser and bending all four sides' edges to a radius of its choice. This change may result in a thinner and more immersive display for the speculated iPhone 20.

After other smartphone manufacturers have previously made similar improvements to their products and the dust has cleared, Apple has a history of making highly anticipated upgrades to its hardware. Nevertheless, this tactic has mostly benefited it, providing it with power to create a more improved version.

The display is only one part of the story. Several other leaks have also hinted at what Apple could be planning for its milestone iPhone. The milestone iPhone is also expected to debut the next-generation A21 chip, which could be paired with high-bandwidth memory dedicated to Apple Intelligence features.