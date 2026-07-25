The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series is rumored to launch with significant upgrades but also a potential price increase of up to Rs 20,000. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be priced between Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,69,900 in India.

It's time to start saving whether you have an annual tradition of purchasing Apple's newest iPhone in September or if this is the year you intend to finally join the Pro club. Really? This year's flagship iPhone series is anticipated to have a much higher price tag in addition to dazzling new features.

Although the iPhone 18 series has not yet been announced by Apple, it is generally anticipated that the Pro variants will launch in September. A DSLR-style camera, a new A20 Pro chip, and an eye-catching Dark Cherry finish are all the talk of the town, but there's one rumour that your bank account will likely be more interested in. A likely price increase of up to Rs 20,000 above the iPhone 17 Pro series.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Leaked Price

According to reports, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might be priced between Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,69,900 in India. That's possibly between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 more than the current iPhone 17 Pro Max, which begins at Rs 1,49,900. The iPhone 18 Pro is also projected to cost higher than the iPhone 17 Pro, which was released in India for Rs 1,34,900. So, if you've been discreetly saving for the next iPhone, you may want to increase your savings.

Why Will Apple Charge More?

Apple has already raised the price of a few of its goods this year, and there are rumours that the corporation may raise the price of several of its current iPhone models in August. If so, the iPhone 18 Pro series may represent the next significant advancement.

Why? The persistent chip and memory shortage is to blame.

This year, the cost of RAM and storage chips has skyrocketed, and Apple is not exempt. The need for high-performance memory has increased as AI emerges as the next major front, driving increasing the cost of DRAM and NAND chips. It is anticipated that Apple would use TSMC's state-of-the-art 2nm manufacturing technology to construct it. Although the processor is expected to offer smoother Apple Intelligence features, quicker speed, and improved energy efficiency, its production costs are significantly higher than those of the previous version.

The iPhone 18 Pro series may experience a considerable price increase this year due to a number of variables, including premium camera gear, growing production costs, import levies, and Apple's regional pricing strategies.