WhatsApp users to soon be able to create calling shortcuts; know how that will help

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to create calling shortcuts. The new feature will allow users to create a calling shortcut by simply tapping the contact cell within the contacts list, according to the WABetaInfo. Once created, the new calling shortcut will be added to the user's device's home screen.

The report added that the ability to create calling shortcuts is currently under development and will be released in a future update of the application. Last month it was reported that the messaging platform was developing a new feature allowing users to send photos in their original resolution.

Know how the feature can help you

This feature will be useful for WhatsApp users who frequently make calls to the same person and want to avoid repeating the process of opening the app and searching for the contact every time.

WhatsApp is developing an in-app banner feature that will allow users to browse their documents. The new banner feature will be available in the app's next update. Documents and files up to 2GB in size can be shared via WhatsApp.

Also, the platform intends to include a new setting icon within the drawing tool header that will allow users to configure the quality of any photo, giving them more control over the quality of images they send, particularly when sending the photo in its original quality is required.

