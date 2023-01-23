WhatsApp to roll out ability to search messages by date, drag and drop images, videos & more

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application is widely rolling out the ability to search messages by date, and drag and drop images, videos, and documents from other apps. Know all about it.

It is simpler to navigate to a certain date to look for messages now that this capability is available. Additionally, users may now search for certain messages by going to a specific point in a discussion according to the most recent 23.1.75 update from the App Store, according to WABetaInfo, a website that analyses WhatsApp.

If the new feature is accessible for your WhatsApp account, you must first enable the search mode in a discussion before using it. Users will have better control over their previous messages and chat history thanks to this functionality. Additionally, you can now drag and drop files from other applications into WhatsApp chats to share photographs, videos, and documents.

If you don’t see one of these features, please wait for a future update. Some users who download the most recent versions of WhatsApp from the App Store have access to the drag-and-drop media functionality and the message search by date feature; these updates will be made available to even more users over the next few days.

According to reports, the messaging app owned by Meta is adding some new shortcuts that will allow group administrators to swiftly and conveniently take action for a specific group participant. Some interactions with group members are made simpler by the new shortcuts.

Given that WhatsApp now enables big groups with up to 1024 members, group administrators may easily manage and interact privately with such a sizable group of people. The ability to find contact information without having to go through the group details screen may save group managers a lot of time.

