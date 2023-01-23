Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp to roll out ability to search messages by date, drag and drop images, videos & more

    The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application is widely rolling out the ability to search messages by date, and drag and drop images, videos, and documents from other apps. Know all about it.
     

    WhatsApp to roll out ability to search messages by date drag and drop images videos more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    The ability to search messages by date and drag and drop photos, videos, and documents from other applications is being gradually rolled out by the popular instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta.

    It is simpler to navigate to a certain date to look for messages now that this capability is available. Additionally, users may now search for certain messages by going to a specific point in a discussion according to the most recent 23.1.75 update from the App Store, according to WABetaInfo, a website that analyses WhatsApp.

    If the new feature is accessible for your WhatsApp account, you must first enable the search mode in a discussion before using it. Users will have better control over their previous messages and chat history thanks to this functionality. Additionally, you can now drag and drop files from other applications into WhatsApp chats to share photographs, videos, and documents.

    Also Read | Google layoff: Employee of 16 years sacked by deactivating his account at 3 am; Read full story

    If you don’t see one of these features, please wait for a future update. Some users who download the most recent versions of WhatsApp from the App Store have access to the drag-and-drop media functionality and the message search by date feature; these updates will be made available to even more users over the next few days.

    According to reports, the messaging app owned by Meta is adding some new shortcuts that will allow group administrators to swiftly and conveniently take action for a specific group participant. Some interactions with group members are made simpler by the new shortcuts.

    Given that WhatsApp now enables big groups with up to 1024 members, group administrators may easily manage and interact privately with such a sizable group of people. The ability to find contact information without having to go through the group details screen may save group managers a lot of time.

    Also Read | Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone may get 100MP camera, fingerprint scanner & more; India launch soon

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 price leaked Will it cost more than USD 799 Here is what we know gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 price leaked! Will it cost more than $799? Here's what we know

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro likely to have ultra thin curved bezels may get design similar to Apple Watch gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro likely to have ultra-thin, curved bezels; may get design similar to Apple Watch

    Snap Amazon now Google Software engineer reveals he was fired from 3 jobs in 4 months gcw

    Snap, Amazon & now Google: Software engineer reveals he was fired from 3 jobs in 4 months

    Google layoff Employee of 16 years sacked by deactivating his account at 3 am Read full story gcw

    Google layoff: Employee of 16 years sacked by deactivating his account at 3 am; Read full story

    Oppo Reno 8T Smartphone may get 100MP camera fingerprint scanner more India launch soon gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone may get 100MP camera, fingerprint scanner & more; India launch soon

    Recent Stories

    Following protest, Brij Bhushan moves Delhi HC; seeks FIR against top wrestlers AJR

    Following protest, Brij Bhushan moves Delhi HC; seeks FIR against top wrestlers

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail

    Womens IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4000 crore with 5 new teams-ayh

    Women's IPL 2023: BCCI all set to get richer by INR 4,000 crore with 5 new teams

    Apple iPhone 15 price leaked Will it cost more than USD 799 Here is what we know gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 price leaked! Will it cost more than $799? Here's what we know

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Salman Khan film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan Pathaan RBA

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan’s Pathaan

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon