Image Credit : Getty

The so-called secret sauce in TikTok's rapid expansion has been its innovative recommendation algorithm. Instead of showing content from accounts that users already follow, the endless scroll of TikTok's "For You" page is based on viewing habits, engagement patterns and sophisticated content analysis.

A video from a complete unknown can reach millions of people if the algorithm determines it engaging enough -- a model that the app's rivals have been quick to follow. TikTok's focus on short clips also helps keep users hooked. It was initially limited to uploads of 15 seconds, but this was later expanded to up to 10 minutes, and now some users can post videos as long as 60 minutes.