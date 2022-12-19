Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp launches 'Accidental Delete' feature; check details

    Accidental Delete is a new WhatsApp feature that protects users from tricky situations. Users can quickly undo the Accidental Delete by clicking 'Delete for Everyone' in the App. 
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    It's an everyday thing when we send a message to the wrong person or hit the wrong group. We have all been in that situation; however, when you try to delete that message, we again hit the wrong button, creating a situation. WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to save you from such a situation. The latest feature is named 'Accidental Delete' on WhatsApp. 

    According to the App, this is a new layer of protection for users on WhatsApp. 

    "It's very common that we send a message to the wrong person or group and accidentally click on 'Delete for me' instead of 'Delete for Everyone'. Accidental delete is a new feature that will keep you out of these tricky situations," as per WhatsApp. 

    Additionally, the App said that to reverse the action, the user will have a five-second window, and then they can go for 'Delete for Everyone'. 

    This will help you rectify your mistake by quickly undoing the deleted message if you accidentally select 'Delete for me' instead of 'Delete for everyone.' The 'Accidental Delete' feature is available to all Android and iPhone users. 

    Meanwhile, WhatsApp has begun to roll out a new feature on Windows beta that allows users to disable call notifications.

    According to WABetaInfo, the ability to disable notifications for WhatsApp calls has been rolled out to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2250.4.0 update available on the Microsoft Store.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 4:46 PM IST
