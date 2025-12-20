Blocked on WhatsApp? Meta AI Helps You Check in Seconds — Know What to Do
WhatsApp Tips: Suspect someone has blocked your WhatsApp number? Then immediately use Meta AI to clear that doubt... Do you know what you need to do?
WhatsApp Tips
From pigeons to SMS, communication has evolved. Now, it's all about WhatsApp for everything. Let's learn some interesting tips for this essential smartphone app.
Has your number been blocked?
Usually, a single tick appears when you send a message on WhatsApp. It turns into two blue ticks when seen. But if you're blocked, you only see a single tick. How do you know?
Here's how to know if your number is blocked on WhatsApp
Suspect someone blocked you? Try this. Message the contact with '@MetaAI Hi'. If they blocked you, you won't get a reply. If not, you will. It's an easy way to check!
Are others seeing your WhatsApp chats... How to find out?
Worried someone is using your WhatsApp? Check 'Linked Devices' in the menu. If you see any unknown devices connected, disconnect them immediately for your security.
Did you know you can lock your chats on WhatsApp?
You can keep your chats secret with the Lock Chat feature. Add contacts to 'Locked Chats' to hide them from the main list. Use your fingerprint, pattern, or Face ID to lock them.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything shaping the future of technology.