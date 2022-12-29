WhatsApp to stop operating on these Apple, Samsung smartphones; check list here
Most affected phones are quite old, and only a small number of users are likely to be affected. The affected devices include 49 smartphones from various manufacturers, including Apple and Samsung.
Ahead of the New Year, WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support certain Android phones and iPhone models running out-of-date operating systems. This means that users of these devices will no longer receive updates or new features from the messaging platform after December 31, and the service will eventually stop working.
1) Archos 53 Platinum
2) Apple iPhone 5c
3) Apple iPhone 5
4) HTC Desire 500
5) Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
6) Grand S Flex ZTE
7) Huawei Ascend D1
8) Huawei Ascend D
9) Huawei Ascend G740
10) Huawei Ascend D2
11) Huawei Ascend Mate
12) Huawei Ascend P1
13) Lenovo A820
14) Quad XL
16) LG Enact
17) LG Lucid 2
18) LG Optimus 4X HD
19) LG Optimus F3Q
20) LG Optimus F3
21) LG Optimus F7
22) LG Optimus F5
23) LG Optimus F6
24) LG Optimus L2 II
25) LG Optimus L3 II
26) LG Optimus L3 II Dual
27) LG Optimus L4 II
28) LG Optimus L4 II Dual
29) LG Optimus L5
30) LG Optimus L5 Dual
31) LG Optimus L5 II
32) LG Optimus L7
33) LG Optimus L7 II
34) LG Optimus L7 II Dual
35) LG Optimus Nitro HD
36) Memo ZTE V956
37) Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
38) Samsung Galaxy Core
39) Samsung Galaxy S2
40) Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
41) Samsung Galaxy Trend II
42) Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
43) Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
44) Sony Xperia Arc S
45) Sony Xperia miro
46) Sony Xperia Neo L
47) Wiko Cink Five
48) Wiko Darknight ZT
