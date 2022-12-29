Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp to stop operating on these Apple, Samsung smartphones; check list here

    Most affected phones are quite old, and only a small number of users are likely to be affected. The affected devices include 49 smartphones from various manufacturers, including Apple and Samsung. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 8:32 PM IST

    Ahead of the New Year, WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support certain Android phones and iPhone models running out-of-date operating systems. This means that users of these devices will no longer receive updates or new features from the messaging platform after December 31, and the service will eventually stop working.

    Most affected phones are quite old, and only a small number of users are likely to be affected. The affected devices include 49 smartphones from various manufacturers, including Apple and Samsung. It's worth noting that most users won't be affected by this change because most current smartphones aren't affected. Check out the list here: 

    1) Archos 53 Platinum
    2) Apple iPhone 5c
    3) Apple iPhone 5
    4) HTC Desire 500
    5) Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
    6) Grand S Flex ZTE
    7) Huawei Ascend D1
    8) Huawei Ascend D
    9) Huawei Ascend G740
    10) Huawei Ascend D2
    11) Huawei Ascend Mate
    12) Huawei Ascend P1
    13) Lenovo A820
    14) Quad XL
    15) Lenovo A820
    16) LG Enact
    17) LG Lucid 2
    18) LG Optimus 4X HD
    19) LG Optimus F3Q
    20) LG Optimus F3
    21) LG Optimus F7
    22) LG Optimus F5
    23) LG Optimus F6
    24) LG Optimus L2 II
    25) LG Optimus L3 II
    26) LG Optimus L3 II Dual
    27) LG Optimus L4 II
    28) LG Optimus L4 II Dual
    29) LG Optimus L5
    30) LG Optimus L5 Dual
    31) LG Optimus L5 II
    32) LG Optimus L7
    33) LG Optimus L7 II
    34) LG Optimus L7 II Dual
    35) LG Optimus Nitro HD
    36) Memo ZTE V956
    37) Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
    38) Samsung Galaxy Core
    39) Samsung Galaxy S2
    40) Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
    41) Samsung Galaxy Trend II
    42) Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
    43) Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
    44) Sony Xperia Arc S
    45) Sony Xperia miro
    46) Sony Xperia Neo L
    47) Wiko Cink Five
    48) Wiko Darknight ZT

