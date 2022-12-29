WhatsApp to stop operating on these Apple, Samsung smartphones; check list here

Most affected phones are quite old, and only a small number of users are likely to be affected. The affected devices include 49 smartphones from various manufacturers, including Apple and Samsung.

Ahead of the New Year, WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support certain Android phones and iPhone models running out-of-date operating systems. This means that users of these devices will no longer receive updates or new features from the messaging platform after December 31, and the service will eventually stop working.

Most affected phones are quite old, and only a small number of users are likely to be affected. The affected devices include 49 smartphones from various manufacturers, including Apple and Samsung. It's worth noting that most users won't be affected by this change because most current smartphones aren't affected. Check out the list here:

1) Archos 53 Platinum

2) Apple iPhone 5c

3) Apple iPhone 5

4) HTC Desire 500

5) Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

6) Grand S Flex ZTE

7) Huawei Ascend D1

8) Huawei Ascend D

9) Huawei Ascend G740

10) Huawei Ascend D2

11) Huawei Ascend Mate

12) Huawei Ascend P1

13) Lenovo A820

14) Quad XL

15) Lenovo A820

16) LG Enact

17) LG Lucid 2

18) LG Optimus 4X HD

19) LG Optimus F3Q

20) LG Optimus F3

21) LG Optimus F7

22) LG Optimus F5

23) LG Optimus F6

24) LG Optimus L2 II

25) LG Optimus L3 II

26) LG Optimus L3 II Dual

27) LG Optimus L4 II

28) LG Optimus L4 II Dual

29) LG Optimus L5

30) LG Optimus L5 Dual

31) LG Optimus L5 II

32) LG Optimus L7

33) LG Optimus L7 II

34) LG Optimus L7 II Dual

35) LG Optimus Nitro HD

36) Memo ZTE V956

37) Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

38) Samsung Galaxy Core

39) Samsung Galaxy S2

40) Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

41) Samsung Galaxy Trend II

42) Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

43) Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

44) Sony Xperia Arc S

45) Sony Xperia miro

46) Sony Xperia Neo L

47) Wiko Cink Five

48) Wiko Darknight ZT

