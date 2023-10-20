Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WhatsApp update: Users can now send voice notes in view once mode

    WhatsApp is now reportedly rolling out a new feature that allows users to share voice notes with view once mode enabled. With this feature, it will be possible to share voice notes with a new layer of privacy as they cannot be saved, forwarded, and exported.

    The Meta-owned instant messaging programme WhatsApp is apparently releasing out a new feature that lets users send voice notes with view once mode enabled, after the introduction of its "view once" privacy option for photographs and videos. Voice notes may now be shared with an additional degree of privacy thanks to this feature, which prevents them from being saved, sent, or exported.

    According to WABetaInfo, a website that analyses WhatsApp, "some beta testers can experiment with this feature after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.22.4 update from the Google Play Store and the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.21.1.73 update from the TestFlight app."

    When recording a voice note with a lock, a new view once icon appears in the chat window, according to an image WABetaInfo posted. Tapping this icon will send the voice note in view once mode, which prevents the receiver from recording, exporting, forwarding, or saving it.

    Users will not be able to hear the voice note after sending it with the view once mode activated, and the receiver will not be able to hear it after dismissing it.

    By reducing the likelihood of unwanted access or subsequent eavesdropping, this mode essentially adds another level of privacy protection for private and sensitive data.

    According to the article, WhatsApp's new feature gives users more privacy and control when exchanging voice notes because they can't be exported, forwarded, or shared with other people.

    We believe that by doing this, the possibility of your private or sensitive information getting into the wrong hands is ultimately eliminated, giving your communications an additional degree of privacy. Furthermore, we can attest that your voice notes will not be saved or recorded by the receivers, giving you more control over the information you offer and protecting your privacy, the report stated.

     

