In 2025, UK Alexa users showed diverse curiosity, according to Amazon's annual report. Cristiano Ronaldo was the most queried celebrity, while people most often asked about Elon Musk's net worth.

If you think your Alexa requests are unusual, you are not alone. The entire UK is in the same boat. Amazon has released its annual list of the most-asked questions to Alexa in 2025, and the results reveal a funny, fascinating portrait of what people across the country were most curious about this year.

And yes, Tom Cruise's height still tops the charts.

What Britain Asked Alexa the Most?

Every day, millions of Brits wake up, stumble into the kitchen, and ask Alexa something they probably don't want to type into Google. That could be anything from "How long do I poach an egg?" to "What's the minimum wage right now?" or "How many moons does Jupiter have?"

Alexa has become the household companion that never judges, just answers.

"Alexa is always ready to help and has once again been on hand to answer the millions of questions posed by inquisitive customers," Amazon said while sharing the list.

Ronaldo and Taylor Swift Lead the Celebrity Curiosity Index

This year, one person dominated Britain's collective curiosity: Cristiano Ronaldo.

He beat Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, David Attenborough and even the late Queen Elizabeth II to become the most-asked-about celebrity on Alexa.

In fact, football remained the most searched sport. Whether it was match updates, player history or trivia, Alexa played assistant referee for many households.

When it came to net worths, a category that always exposes our love for celebrity money talk, Elon Musk topped the list. He was followed closely by MrBeast, Taylor Swift, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jeff Bezos. It's clear that Brits love knowing who earns what.

Tom Cruise's Height: The Question That Never Gets Old

Some questions seem eternal and none more so than the mystery of celebrity height.

For the third year in a row, Tom Cruise was the most asked-about person in the "how tall is…" category. At 5ft 6 inches, Alexa had to repeat this answer countless times to settle many ongoing living-room debates.

The rest of the list reads like a mix of sports legends and pop icons:

Peter Crouch

Taylor Swift

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaquille O'Neal

Kitchen Confusions

Brits also leaned heavily on Alexa for day-to-day help especially in the kitchen. Some of the most frequently asked general knowledge queries include:

"How long do I poach an egg?"

"What are the benefits of chia seeds?"

"Is a tomato a fruit or a vegetable?"

These simple questions paint a real picture of modern life: everyone is trying to cook healthier, eat better and sound smarter but they still need Alexa to guide them through breakfast.

Science questions were big too. People asked:

"What's the diameter of Earth?"

"What does AI mean?"

“How many moons does Jupiter have?”

Music: K-Pop Surges, Swift Still Reigns

2025 also marked a big shift in music trends. While Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars continued to dominate Alexa requests, something unexpected happened K-pop exploded in popularity.

The most requested song was APT by Rose & Bruno Mars. Multiple K-pop tracks, including songs by HUNTR/X and Saja Boys, ranked in the top 10. And the KPop Demon Hunters album emerged as the UK’s most played on Alexa.

Amazon said the K-pop phenomenon "hit big with Brits," adding that the genre's popularity surged through Alexa queries and song requests.

Podcasts: A Nation Divided Between Politics and Crime

When people weren't asking about celebrities or recipes, they turned to podcasts. The UK's top choices paint a picture of what kept the country entertained this year:

The Archers

The Rest Is Politics

RedHanded

The Rest Is History

MrBallen Podcast

From political debates to eerie true-crime tales, Alexa was at the centre of Britain's listening habits.

A Look Into the UK's Mind: One Alexa Question at a Time

What Amazon's breakdown really shows is how diverse, quirky and sometimes wonderfully random British curiosity can be.

One moment, people are asking about the stock price of Marks & Spencer, the next they are trying to remember the words to the Lord's Prayer or confirm whether Tower Bridge really took eight years to build.

Alexa has become the country's go-to fact-checker, recipe guide, pub quiz partner and gossip buddy.