    Vivo Y200 5G to launch in India on October 23; Colour options, price & more teased

    Vivo Y200 5G could feature a 64-megapixel main camera. The phone is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The Vivo Y200 is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery. Check details.

    Vivo Y200 5G to launch in India on October 23 Colour options price more teased gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    It has been announced that the Vivo Y200 5G would launch in India the following week, replacing the Vivo Y100. The next phone's colour possibilities have also been hinted to by the business. Important details about the impending phone's features and cost have just surfaced. Online leaks of leaked design renderings of the phone have also shown the device's layout.

    On October 23, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo Y200 5G will be on sale in India. Two colour variations for the phone are also hinted at in a promotional picture for the future launch. The advertising image's hues correspond to those that were previously leaked. 

    A new report claims that the phone would be available in Desert Gold and Jungle Green colour variants at launch. Additionally, the promotional photo verifies that the Vivo Y200 will have the Aura Light function. It is positioned next to the two camera units and an LED flash on the rectangular camera module in the upper left corner of the rear panel.

    It is predicted that Vivo's next phone would cost Rs. 24,000 in India. There may be a 128GB storage option and 8GB RAM variant of the Vivo Y200 5G accessible in the nation. According to reports, it will have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It most likely comes pre-installed with Funtouch OS, which is based on Android 13.

    The forthcoming Vivo Y200 5G is rumoured to include a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 16-megapixel sensor is positioned to be housed in the front camera. The phone may include a 4,800mAh battery that supports 44W wired fast charging. It is said to be 7.69 mm thick and weigh 190 grammes.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
