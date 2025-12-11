Time magazine has named 'Architects of AI' as its 2025 Person of the Year, recognising Jensen Huang, Sam Altman and Elon Musk. The magazine highlighted how AI reshaped global politics, economies and daily life while reaching 10% of world's population

Time magazine named the "Architects of AI" as its Person of the Year on Thursday, highlighting the US tech titans whose work on the cutting-edge technology is transforming humanity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nvidia'sJensen Huang, OpenAI's Sam Altman and xAI's Elon Musk are among the entrepreneurs who have "grabbed the wheel of history, developing technology and making decisions that are reshaping the information landscape, the climate, and our livelihoods," the magazine said.

"They reoriented government policy, altered geopolitical rivalries, and brought robots into homes. AI emerged as arguably the most consequential tool in great-power competition since the advent of nuclear weapons."

One of two covers of the magazine is a take on the iconic "Lunch atop a Skyscraper" photograph from 1932 that shows ironworkers casually eating lunch on a steel beam above New York City.

In the Time illustration, Mark Zuckerberg, AMD chief Lisa Su, Musk, Huang, Altman as well as Google's AI chief Demis Hassabis, Anthropic's Dario Amodei and Stanford professor Fei-Fei Li are sitting astride the city.

ChatGPT usage

According to the magazine, which is owned by Silicon Valley billionaire Marc Benioff, 2025 was the year AI shifted from promising technology to reality and when ChatGPT usage more than doubled to 10 percent of the world's population.

"This is the single most impactful technology of our time," Huang told Time, predicting AI will grow the global economy from $100 trillion to $500 trillion.

The magazine also pointed to AI's darker side.

This year saw lawsuits alleging chatbots contributed to teen suicides and mental health crises, and job displacement looming as more companies raced to replace human workers.