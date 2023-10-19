OnePlus Open foldable phone to launch today: When & where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

The OnePlus Open launch event will start today at 7:30 PM in Mumbai, India. You can catch OnePlus Open launch live updates on company's YouTube page. OnePlus has been teasing the features and design of its first foldable phone on social media in the past few days. Check details.

The Chinese tech behemoth OnePlus is getting ready to unveil its first foldable smartphone, the "OnePlus Open," at the "Open for Everything" event in Mumbai, India, on October 19 (today). Over the past several days, OnePlus has been teasing the look and functionality of its first foldable phone on social media.

In Mumbai, India, the OnePlus Open launch event will get underway at 7:30 PM tonight. The OnePlus launch event is also being livestreamed for interested fans on the company's official website and YouTube channel. As we have also placed the live stream below, you may watch here as well.

According to the company, consumers can click the ‘Notify Me’ button on OnePlus website, and stand a chance to win OnePlus Open.

Teasers for the OnePlus Open appear to show a possible periscope lens on a Hasselblad camera setup. A 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is reportedly included. The flagship Snapdragon Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm is anticipated to be included in the OnePlus Open.

Hasselblad-backed cameras are reportedly housed in a large circular camera module on the OnePlus Open. According to 91Mobiles, the OnePlus One will have a punch-hole camera on both the cover and the primary display.

On the newest foldable smartphone, OxygenOS 13.1—which is based on Android 13—will come installed. The OnePlus Open's large 4,800mAh battery, which supports 100W fast charging, will provide ample power.

With the OnePlus Open, OnePlus's renowned Alert Slider also debuts on a foldable smartphone for the first time. The slider's architecture and design have undergone a number of optimisations to guarantee that it fits the new compact shape without sacrificing any of its usefulness.

To facilitate one-handed use, the Alert Slider button's outside size has been raised, and its placement in the middle of the frame has been changed.

It has been reported by a source that the OnePlus Open will cost less in India than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. In India, the OnePlus Open may cost Rs 1,39,999. The country's sales of OnePlus's foldable phone are anticipated to begin on October 27.

