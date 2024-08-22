Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp to replace phone numbers with usernames for better privacy? Check details

    As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is already rumoured to be adding support for username, however, the messaging platform is also working on a “PIN”. This PIN is likely to be a 4-digit code.

    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    In order to provide an additional degree of anonymity, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will substitute user phone numbers with usernames. The messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a "PIN" in addition to introducing support for usernames, according to a WABetaInfo report. Just because someone has your login doesn't mean they can text you. To SMS you, they also want your "username PIN." This PIN most likely consists of four digits.

    The report claims that this functionality was observed in the most recent Android 2.24.18.2 beta version of WhatsApp. This feature is expected to increase privacy, as users with whom you have never interacted with on WhatsApp can't just randomly text you. For the users who interact frequently will remain unaffected with this feature.

    Notably, it is still unknown when or if users of iOS and Android will be able to use this functionality. It is exceedingly improbable, the study suggests, that it will be made available to the public before the end of the year. According to the report, consumers will have more control over how their privacy is managed since they may opt to utilise their username for new interactions rather than their phone number.  However, WhatsApp may keep this feature optional for all users as they will be able to turn it on if they want.

    Additionally, according to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to release a feature called "Chat theme" that would let users customise the hue of the chat bubble. Unlike Instagram, this modification will only affect the user's interface and won't change how it seems to other people.

    Furthermore, a different WABetaInfo report made hints that WhatsApp is anticipated to develop an Airdrop-like function that would allow Android users to transfer documents and media files without an internet connection. According to the source, a new feature called "Nearby Share" is visible in the most recent iOS beta version of WhatsApp that is accessible on TestFlight. Through the usage of an end-to-end encrypted connection, users will be able to wirelessly exchange documents, films, and photographs with other nearby users. Notably, it is anticipated that the functionality would function differently on iOS and Android smartphones.

