Samsung Galaxy watches in India get life-saving feature: Know what it is, how it works and more

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced the rollout of the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app for Galaxy Watches in India. With the addition of this new heart health feature to the app's already-existing features for monitoring blood pressure and electrocardiograms (ECGs), Samsung claims that users of the Galaxy Watch will be able to identify heart rhythms that may indicate atrial fibrillation (AFib) and have a more thorough understanding of their cardiac health. The recently released Galaxy Watch7 Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, as well as the Watch6, Watch5, and Watch4 models, now come with the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) function.

How to enable the feature? Users of Samsung Galaxy Watches just need to update the Samsung Health Monitor app via the Galaxy Store on their smartphones in order to activate the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) function. From then, they may enable the option from the app's settings menu.





How the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature works? The IHRN function uses the BioActive Sensor in the Galaxy Watch to continually monitor irregular heart rhythms in the background after it is enabled in the Samsung Health Monitor app. The user is prompted to take an ECG using their watch in order to obtain a more precise reading if the Samsung Galaxy Watch detects irregularities in a particular number of consecutive measures.



Samsung says that the IHRN capability gives consumers even more insights into their cardiovascular health when combined with the current blood pressure and heart rate monitoring. Users of Galaxy Watches may now keep an eye on more vital elements of their heart health thanks to the advent of the IHRN function. The Samsung Galaxy Watch, which comes with Samsung's BioActive Sensor, provides capabilities such as on-demand ECG recording and an HR Alert feature that identifies unusually high or low heart rates to help users better understand their heart health.

