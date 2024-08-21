Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone SE 4 leaks: Check out launch timeline, Apple Intelligence eligibility, specs and more

    Apple is said to announce its new iPhone SE 4 as early as the beginning of 2025. The device is also said to receive support for Apple Intelligence, which will make AI features even more accessible to users.

    iPhone SE 4 leaks: Check out launch timeline, Apple Intelligence eligibility, specs and more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Although it seems like Apple is almost ready to release the iPhone 16 series, there are also rumours about the iPhone SE 4 circulating online. Mark Gurman, a trustworthy writer for Bloomberg, provided the information on its launch schedule and Apple Intelligence eligibility. The good news is that many leaks have already revealed the impending iPhone SE's specifications and design. According to rumours, Apple might reveal the next iPhone SE 4 as early as 2025.

    According to reports, the gadget will also enable Apple Intelligence, which will increase the accessibility of AI services for consumers who choose to purchase a SE model rather than a flagship. The goal of the iPhone SE devices has always been to provide an iOS experience and reasonably good performance at a lower cost when compared to the ultra-premium iPhones.

    The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature several notable upgrades, including an OLED display from BOE, a refreshing design, and a USB-C port, which would mark a significant improvement for Apple's previous iPhone SE 3 smartphone.  Buyers of iPhone SE devices will be much relieved that the SE 4 will likely have a more contemporary appearance, a bigger battery and screen, and a similar overall shape to the iPhone 14.

    There are rumours that the next iPhone will have a 6.1-inch screen.Previous prototypes point to a major battery improvement; the iPhone SE 4 may have a 3,279mAh battery, which is comparable to the iPhone 14, and a huge increase over the 1,261mAh battery seen in the iPhone SE 3. The A16 Bionic processor from Apple, which powers the iPhone 15, is also anticipated to power the next SE model.

    In keeping with past SE models, which often have fewer cameras than flagship models, the SE 4 is expected to sport a single back camera despite these improvements. Over the next few weeks, more information should become available. Recall that the iPhone SE 3 had an announcement price of Rs 43,900 in India. Given the significant improvements coming to the iPhone SE 4, Apple may decide to raise the price of the upcoming model. However, nothing has yet been formally verified.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 16 series launch in September: Apple event may debut Watch Series 10, AirPods 4; Check details gcw

    iPhone 16 launch in September: Apple event may debut Watch Series 10, AirPods 4; Check details

    Alleged iPhone 16 launch event poster surfaces on social media, hints at new colour and more gcw

    Alleged iPhone 16 launch event poster surfaces on social media, hints at new colour and more

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which smartphone is better for you? gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which smartphone is better for you?

    Motorola G45 5G key specs REVEALED ahead of July 21 launch; Check details gcw

    Motorola G45 5G key specs REVEALED ahead of July 21 launch; Check details

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro leak suggests dark titanium is the new colour option check details gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro leak suggests dark titanium is the new colour option

    Recent Stories

    Bulandshahr post office superintendent dies by suicide after CBI raid; note alleges employee pressure AJR

    Bulandshahr post office superintendent dies by suicide after CBI raid; note alleges employee pressure

    Converting your car from petrol to CNG for eco-friendly driving

    Converting your car from petrol to CNG for eco-friendly driving

    Assam girl missing: Tasmeen not spotted in CCTV footage at Kanyakumari railway station as search continues dmn

    Assam girl missing: Tasmeen not spotted in CCTV footage at Kanyakumari railway station as search continues

    football North East United FC vs Indian Army FT: Durand Cup 2024 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream scr

    North East United FC vs Indian Army FT: Durand Cup 2024 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream

    Inspiring video: Sushmita Sen's latest workout Instagram post goes viral; actress sets new fitness goals RBA

    Inspiring video: Sushmita Sen's latest workout Instagram post goes viral; actress sets new fitness goals

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon