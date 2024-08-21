5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity

You can experience headaches, lose concentration, and even see a fall in work productivity, among others. Here are some tips on how you can maintain an improved screen time that will not affect you in a negative way.

In this age of digital technology, mobile phones dominate our lives. But this behaviour has a number of drawbacks. Among other things, you could have headaches, have trouble focussing, and perhaps notice a decline in productivity at work. Even though we are aware of the negative consequences of excessive mobile phone use, we frequently fail to cut back on our usage. Although most of us have made several attempts, we never seem to be able to cut back on our smartphone use.

We frequently don't know where to make compromises. You may, however, cut down on how much time you spend on your smartphone. The following are some actions you may take to cut down on screen time:

1. Fix a schedule

Establish a set schedule for when you use your smartphone first. You may, for instance, designate a specific period every two to three hours for checking your phone. Limiting your phone usage may be achieved by doing this, even if it can be difficult at times.

2. Know notifications which are important to you

Notifications have the potential to be both annoying and distracting. Notifications typically compel you to check them as soon as they appear. You eventually spend the next several minutes—sometimes even longer—scrolling through your phone as a result of this. You must give your alerts priority if you want to stop this.

3. Activate important to you

While at work, activate notifications for applications that are actually relevant to you. Selecting alerts from health applications is another useful method. You can take better care of your health and use your phone less by doing this. Installing applications that measure the amount of time you spend on your phone is another option.

4. Keep it out of sight

Keep your phone out of sight as much as possible. "Out of your sight, out of your mind," as the phrase goes. You can concentrate better on your work if you keep your phone out of sight. You won't become sidetracked or feel compelled to constantly check your phone.

5. Activate 'Do Not Disturb' mode

Finally, make sure your phone is in the "Do not disturb" mode. This will assist in preventing distractions from constantly appearing alerts. To enable this feature, navigate to the settings on your smartphone and personalise the "Do not disturb" mode to suit your preferences.

