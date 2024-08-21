Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity

    You can experience headaches, lose concentration, and even see a fall in work productivity, among others. Here are some tips on how you can maintain an improved screen time that will not affect you in a negative way.

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 3:43 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

    In this age of digital technology, mobile phones dominate our lives. But this behaviour has a number of drawbacks. Among other things, you could have headaches, have trouble focussing, and perhaps notice a decline in productivity at work. Even though we are aware of the negative consequences of excessive mobile phone use, we frequently fail to cut back on our usage. Although most of us have made several attempts, we never seem to be able to cut back on our smartphone use.

    We frequently don't know where to make compromises. You may, however, cut down on how much time you spend on your smartphone. The following are some actions you may take to cut down on screen time:

    1. Fix a schedule

    Establish a set schedule for when you use your smartphone first. You may, for instance, designate a specific period every two to three hours for checking your phone. Limiting your phone usage may be achieved by doing this, even if it can be difficult at times.

    2. Know notifications which are important to you

    Notifications have the potential to be both annoying and distracting. Notifications typically compel you to check them as soon as they appear. You eventually spend the next several minutes—sometimes even longer—scrolling through your phone as a result of this. You must give your alerts priority if you want to stop this.

    3. Activate important to you

    While at work, activate notifications for applications that are actually relevant to you. Selecting alerts from health applications is another useful method. You can take better care of your health and use your phone less by doing this. Installing applications that measure the amount of time you spend on your phone is another option.

    4. Keep it out of sight

    Keep your phone out of sight as much as possible. "Out of your sight, out of your mind," as the phrase goes. You can concentrate better on your work if you keep your phone out of sight. You won't become sidetracked or feel compelled to constantly check your phone.

    5. Activate 'Do Not Disturb' mode

    Finally, make sure your phone is in the "Do not disturb" mode. This will assist in preventing distractions from constantly appearing alerts. To enable this feature, navigate to the settings on your smartphone and personalise the "Do not disturb" mode to suit your preferences.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone SE 4 leaks: Check out launch timeline, Apple Intelligence eligibility, specs and more gcw

    iPhone SE 4 leaks: Check out launch timeline, Apple Intelligence eligibility, specs and more

    iPhone 16 series launch in September: Apple event may debut Watch Series 10, AirPods 4; Check details gcw

    iPhone 16 launch in September: Apple event may debut Watch Series 10, AirPods 4; Check details

    Alleged iPhone 16 launch event poster surfaces on social media, hints at new colour and more gcw

    Alleged iPhone 16 launch event poster surfaces on social media, hints at new colour and more

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which smartphone is better for you? gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which smartphone is better for you?

    Motorola G45 5G key specs REVEALED ahead of July 21 launch; Check details gcw

    Motorola G45 5G key specs REVEALED ahead of July 21 launch; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know AJR

    Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know

    Need a thick skin? Check these 7 fruits out for inspiration ATG

    Need a thick skin? Check these 7 fruits out for inspiration

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Rishab Shetty says Bollywood art movies showcase India in bad light during recent interview vkp

    'Bollywood 'art' movies showcase India in bad-light': Rishab Shetty's remarks spark online debate (WATCH)

    sports India's Olympic star Manu Bhaker dances to the tune of 'Kala Chasma' (WATCH) scr

    India's Olympic star Manu Bhaker dances to the tune of 'Kala Chasma' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon