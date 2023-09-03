WhatsApp reportedly working on an email verification feature; Here's how it will work

The Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on an email verification feature. WhatsApp will provide users an additional way to access their WhatsApp account once their email address is confirmed.

“Thanks to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.19 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered a new feature to verify your email address," WABetaInfo reported.

The report claims that work is now being done on a new email verification screen. More information on how WhatsApp will use your email address is included in the screenshot posted by WABetaInfo. Once their email address has been verified, the instant messaging software will provide users another means to access their WhatsApp account.

You should be aware that, as a privacy protection, your contacts will never be able to see your email address. Although there aren't many specifics about how this function will be put to use, it's anticipated to be highly beneficial in the future.

“For example, many users complain about not being able to log into WhatsApp because they don’t receive the 6-digit code via SMS. This feature should help those users access their accounts even when they are unable to do so," WABetaInfo said.

According to the report, this security measure will be optional, and if you have already enabled two-step verification or use your Google account to back up your conversation history on Google Drive, your email should be automatically validated. The app will soon receive an update that will include the email verification function, which is currently under development.

The Meta-owned app is now rolling out a feature that allows users to alter posts in community announcement groups. Users can utilise this tool to update and change the content of messages they've already sent, as long as they do so within 15 minutes after sending.

