A study finds companies increasingly prioritising AI over employees, with many willing to cut jobs and accept higher turnover. As firms invest in automation for efficiency, concerns grow over job security and future employment.

The way companies think about employees is quietly shifting, as artificial intelligence becomes more powerful and widely used. A recent study shows that many businesses are now more focused on speed, efficiency, and cost reduction rather than maintaining large workforces. This represents a clear shift in how organizations are planning for the future.

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According to a survey conducted by ResumeBuilder in March 2026, this trend is already taking shape. The survey collected responses from 500 senior business leaders across the United States and found that most anticipate job losses as AI continues to improve. The research also highlights how companies are increasingly prioritizing investment in technology over employee satisfaction.

AI Preference

The results show that about nine out of ten companies would consider reducing staff if AI could handle specific tasks. A similar proportion admitted they are willing to accept higher employee turnover in order to allocate more resources to AI systems. This suggests that companies are not just experimenting with AI, but actively reorganizing their operations around it.

Also read: AI May Threaten High-Paid Professionals More Than Low-Skill Workers: Report

Expert Insight

Stacie Haller, Chief Career Advisor at ResumeBuilder and a key voice behind the study, explained that companies no longer see these changes as temporary cost-saving measures. Instead, they regard investing in AI as essential for long-term growth, even if it leads to employee dissatisfaction. Her insights point to a deeper transformation in workplace priorities.

Industry Trends

Although the study does not mention specific companies, recent developments in the technology sector show similar patterns. Many major firms have reduced their workforce in the past year while increasing their focus on AI-driven initiatives. This shows that the findings are not just theoretical but are already influencing real-world business strategies.

Amazon Example

One clear example is Amazon, which recently laid off approximately 16,000 employees as part of a restructuring plan to streamline operations. At the same time, the company is heavily investing in artificial intelligence, especially through its cloud division, Amazon Web Services. CEO Andy Jassy has stated that AI could significantly increase the company’s future revenue, potentially doubling earlier projections.

Future Outlook

For workers, this shift brings uncertainty. Roles that were once considered secure are now being reassessed, and finding new job opportunities can be difficult in a slower hiring market. Many employees may feel anxious as companies become more open to replacing human jobs with automated systems.

The study also notes that this situation may not last forever. As the job market improves in the future, employees may begin to pay more attention to how companies treated their staff during this period. This means that businesses may eventually face consequences for decisions made during the rise of AI, even if the short-term effects seem manageable.

Also read: AI Job Loss and Economic Crisis Warning: What Every Techie Must Do Right Now