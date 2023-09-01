Moto G84 with 50MP camera, rear leather finish launched in India; Check price, specs & more

The Moto G84 features a 10-bit 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue options have a leather finish. The Moto G84 ships with Android 13, though it will receive Android 14 later.

Motorola has refreshed its budget-focused Moto G-series with the new Moto G84 5G. The phone is particularly made for young clients, notably college students, whose needs include a respectable camera system, quick charging, and fashionable style. It is priced under Rs 20,000. The company's G-series lineup's Moto G84 is the first smartphone to include a Pantone colour edition. Its key features include a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled camera, 256GB storage, and 30W charging support, though there's a 33W charger in the box.

Display: The 6.5-inch, 10-bit pOLED display on the Moto G84 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The display features DCI-P3 100% colour gamut. The sub-Rs 30K-segment pOLED screen is comparable to the AMOLED panel seen in many smartphones in this price range. The composition does alter somewhat, but most people won't be able to tell the difference with their eyes alone.

Battery: A 5,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 695 SoC provide power for the Moto G84.

Camera: Two cameras are located on the back: an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel OIS camera. The rear of this phone lacks the extra macro or depth cameras that many phones in this price bracket have. Instead, the secondary camera can take macro photos. There is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Other details: In addition to its hardware, Motorola is proud of its software. Although it will eventually have Android 14, the Moto G84 comes with Android 13. In contrast to its competitors, Motorola has lagged behind in releasing frequent software upgrades. Along with several branded features and applications, the Moto G84 also has Moto Connect. Moto Spatial audio is supported by Dolby Atmos speakers on the Moto G84. With the latter, a 3D sound effect is promised.

Price and colours: The Moto G84 5G comes in a single storage (256GB + 12GB RAM) option for Rs 19,999. With bank or exchange offers, customers reduce the price down to Rs 18,999. Furthermore, Motorola and Jio have a partnership that will provide advantages up to Rs 5,000 (applicable on the pre-paid plan of Rs 399). While the Midnight Blue variety is made of a PMMA material that resembles glass, the Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue choices feature a leather finish.

