A humanoid robot in a California Haidilao restaurant abandons its duties, knocks over tableware, and performs an impromptu dance. The video went viral, sparking amusement and debates on robotics and automation. No injuries were reported.

Work can be exhausting, and sometimes we all need a break to relax, have some fun, or even dance. Surprisingly, robots are not immune to this urge either. A video that recently went viral shows a humanoid robot deciding to abandon its duties, knock over tableware, and perform an impromptu dance, much to the amusement and mild chaos in a California restaurant.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident provides a fascinating glimpse into how automation and entertainment can collide in unexpected ways and has sparked widespread online discussion about the limits of robot behaviour and control.

Robot Abandons Duties to Dance

The clip, filmed at a Haidilao Chinese restaurant in Southern California, shows a humanoid robot wearing a cute apron labelled “I’m good” and a cheerful LED smile. Initially serving guests, the robot suddenly decides it is time to showcase its dance moves. It begins knocking over plates, bowls, and utensils, ignoring the staff’s attempts to intervene.

As the performance escalates, a staff member tries to restrain the robot from behind, smiling as onlookers laugh. Soon, three employees struggle to hold the robot in check, but the humanoid appears too engrossed in its routine to obey. Its display shows large, cartoonish eyes, adding to its quirky, playful charm. Eventually, the robot completes its routine with a dab, seemingly teasing the staff who attempted to stop it.

Scroll to load tweet…

Likely a Promotional Stunt for Zootopia 2

Reports suggest the robot’s spontaneous dance was part of a promotional event for Disney's upcoming film, Zootopia 2. Haidilao, the parent company, is known for embracing automation in its kitchens, using robot chefs and robotic food delivery systems.

According to the Daily Beast, the robot is remotely controlled and programmed to interact with customers, giving high fives, shaking hands, saying hello, and even forming heart shapes.

The unexpected chaos occurred when an employee inadvertently pressed the “crazy dance” button, triggering the off-script performance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the situation was quickly brought under control.

Robots Still Learning to Balance Fun and Function

While this particular robot created a scene, it is not the first time Chinese humanoids have performed complex dance routines. For instance, robots flawlessly performed a gala dance at the Spring Festival last month.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is also developing the Optimus humanoid robot, which he recently showcased performing Kung Fu moves autonomously.

Such incidents highlight that while robots can entertain and assist, true automation of work and controlled behaviour is still very much a work in progress.

Social Media Reacts to Robot Dance Chaos

The video quickly went viral, prompting a range of reactions online:

One user commented: “Aren’t these things supposed to have a power-off button? Cause yesterday, I watched a video of a robot getting arrested for harassing an elderly woman. Instead of turning it off, the police WALK the robot to their office. Kinda strange.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user said: “As I said on your podcast, Mario, I'm more worried about moderately Intelligent (MAI) AI than I am about superintelligent AI (ASI)!”

Scroll to load tweet…

A third user remarked: “Gotta say this feels more like the future than anything I've seen in a long time.”

Scroll to load tweet…

A fourth joked: “Imagine having to write 'The robot has no regrets' in a formal HR document. That’s the peak of human-tech relations right there.”

Scroll to load tweet…