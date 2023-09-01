Oppo Find N3 Flip with triple rear cameras, 3.26-inch cover display launched

Oppo Find N3 Flip sports a 6.80-inch AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.26-inch cover display. It is also the first clamshell-style foldable smartphone with three rear cameras.

The Find N3 Flip, a new clamshell foldable smartphone from smartphone manufacturer Oppo, has gone on sale in China. Triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, a 6.80-inch AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3.26-inch cover display are all features of the Oppo Find N2 Flip's successor. In direct rivalry with the recently released Samsung flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, is the Oppo Find N3 Flip.

The 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen on the Oppo Find N3 Flip has a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage power the smartphone. Android 13 comes preinstalled on the Oppo Find N3 Flip smartphone right out of the box.

The business has updated the ColorOS 13.2 operating system with several new features. The outside display now supports additional widgets and a variety of travel, navigation, and social networking apps. The Find N3 Flip weighs 198 grammes, which is a small improvement over the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which weighs 187 grammes.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Find N3 Flip comes with triple cameras on the rear side. It has a 32MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS capability. A 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls is also included in the smartphone.

Price-wise, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is available in China for CNY 6,799 (about Rs 77,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 7,599 (about Rs 86,100) for the 12GB + 512GB version. Oppo offers three different colour options for its foldable smartphone: Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse.

Through Oppo's official website in China, interested customers can place pre-orders; real sales start on September 8. The Oppo Find N3 Flip will soon be available in regions throughout the world, according to the firm. This year, India saw the introduction of its precursor. Around March 2024, this revolutionary flip phone should be accessible in India.

