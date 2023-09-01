WhatsApp update: Android users may get new interface with white top app bar

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new interface for its Android app. The design tweak by the Meta-owned instant messaging app brings enhancements to the top app bar and UI elements, as per a report.

The Meta-owned instant messaging programme WhatsApp is apparently developing a new Android user design with a white top app bar and a green app name after the iOS version. A website that evaluates WhatsApp said, "Thanks to the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.18 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp introduced several enhancements to the top app bar for a future update of the app."

Also Read | Moto G84 with 50MP camera, rear leather finish launched in India; Check price, specs & more

According to the report, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.16 upgrade is expected to bring a new interface to the Meta-owned programme. According to the screenshot provided by WABetaInfo, the top bar in the new user interface will be white rather than the present green one.

The most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.17.1.77 update from the TestFlight app revealed that similar modifications are also being worked on for WhatsApp for iOS. This also demonstrates WhatsApp's intention to harmonise both applications with the same functionality and a comparable user experience, even if the Android version will undoubtedly follow the Material Design 3 principles.

Also Read | Oppo Find N3 Flip with triple rear cameras, 3.26-inch cover display launched

A future update to the app will include the new layout, which features a white top app bar and a green app name. The Meta-owned app is now rolling out a feature that allows users to alter posts in community announcement groups. Users can utilise this tool to update and change the content of messages they've already sent, as long as they do so within 15 minutes after sending.

The report claimed that community announcement groups may benefit even more from this function. Select beta testers who have installed the most recent upgrades of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store are presently able to edit messages within community announcement groups.

Also Read | Apple event on September 12: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9; Here's what you can expect