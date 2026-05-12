WhatsApp has reportedly introduced ‘WhatsApp Plus’ for some iPhone users, offering premium features like custom themes, animated stickers, extra chat pins, and exclusive ringtones through a monthly subscription plan.

New Delhi: Here's some big news for WhatsApp users. A new premium subscription service called ‘WhatsApp Plus’ has reportedly been launched for the iOS platform. This service, which offers more customisation options and special features, is currently available to some iPhone users. Don't worry, WhatsApp's core services like messaging, voice calls, and video calls will remain free as always.

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WhatsApp Plus: What are the features?

According to reports from the WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, this new service is available to users with iOS version 26.17.74. You can check if you have access to this subscription by going into the ‘Settings’ section of your WhatsApp. For now, this plan is only for WhatsApp Messenger and is not available for WhatsApp Business accounts.

The subscription works on a monthly basis and will automatically renew unless the user cancels it. If you don't want the subscription, you must cancel it at least 24 hours before the next billing date. You can manage and end your subscription through the App Store. Some users might even get a free trial for a week or a month. Reports suggest that the monthly price for WhatsApp Plus has been set at 2.49 euros (around ₹274) in some European countries. This price may vary depending on the country. As the service expands to more regions, the rates might also change.

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You'll get six premium features

With WhatsApp Plus, users will get six main premium features. This includes special animated sticker packs, 18 different accent colours, and 14 new app icons. You can change the look of your app with colours like Vibrant Blue, Royal Purple, Forest Green, Burgundy, and Golden Yellow. Instead of the usual three, WhatsApp Plus allows you to pin up to 20 chats.

You can also set the same theme, notification tone, and ringtone for specific chat lists. There are also 10 special ringtone options available, including Flutter, Tempo, Ripple, Quest, Drum, Murmur, Flex, Meadow, Bubble, and Carnival. Reports indicate that WhatsApp plans to add more premium features in future updates. The company has also made it clear that users who do not subscribe will continue to get the existing free services.

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