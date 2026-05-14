Google has announced Googlebook, a new line of notebooks powered by Gemini intelligence, at The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026. These laptops will combine the best of ChromeOS and Android, featuring high-end materials and unique AI capabilities like a 'Magic Pointer'.

Google wishes to alter the way you use your laptop. The business revealed Googlebooks, a new line of notebooks based on artificial intelligence, namely Gemini intelligence, during The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026. Googlebooks will probably compete with Apple's MacBook Neo, a device that has apparently found so much popularity that Apple is stepping up manufacturing. However, what is a Googlebook? What does this signify for laptops in the future?

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Google claims that Googlebook combines the greatest features of both ChromeOS and Android. Users will be able to access new Gemini features and run Android applications directly on a Googlebook, which will provide an experience akin to that of ChromeOS on Chromebooks.

Remember that for a while now, there were rumours that Google was developing a new operating system based on Android.

The business claims that all Googlebooks will have high-end materials, probably similar to the MacBook Neo. You can see the new trademark "glowbar" for all Googlebooks below, which is an enhancement to the design. Google has suggested that this bar would have certain features.

Please take notice that the announcement's timing was intentional. Chromebooks were initially introduced by Google on May 11, 2011. Additionally, the Googlebook was unveiled nearly precisely on that day fifteen years ago.

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Gemini AI Features You Can Expect

You may utilise a Googlebook with many of the new AI functions. With new Gemini Intelligence capabilities that will soon be available on Android devices, the gadget is based on Google's AI helper Gemini.

The way you utilise the cursor has changed, which is a major feature. Googlebooks has a "Magic Pointer" with Gemini Intelligence that, when you wiggle it on the screen, can display AI-powered recommendations. That example, with a simple wiggle, the cursor may go from a standard cursor to an AI cursor. Google claims that the Google DeepMind team worked on this functionality.

Additionally, by providing Gemini with hints, you will be able to design your own widgets on a Googlebook. According to Google, Gemini can create a customised dashboard for you by connecting with Google apps like Gmail and Calendar or conducting online searches. For example, a user organising a family gathering in Berlin may ask Gemini to arrange restaurant reservations, hotel and travel information, and a countdown all in one location on the desktop.

"Cast My Apps," which makes it simple to utilise a smartphone app from your laptop, is one of Googlebook's additional features. Additionally, "Quick Access" enables you to effortlessly transfer files from your Android device to the Googlebook. The sharing of files from an iPhone to a Mac may be comparable to this.

When Is Launch Expected?

During the event, Google made no announcements about its own Googlebook product. Rather, the corporation has acknowledged that it is collaborating with companies including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo to launch Googlebooks. The internet behemoth is adamant that Googlebooks would employ high-quality materials and be available in a variety of sizes.

As of right now, Google promises that Googlebooks will be on sale in the autumn of this year.