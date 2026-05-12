Google experienced a significant outage on Tuesday, primarily affecting its search engine. Hundreds of users on both mobile and desktop reported receiving an "internal server error" message, preventing them from getting search results. The issue was widely reported on Downdetector and discussed by users on social media.

Google appeared to suffer a major outage on Tuesday, with hundreds of users reporting difficulties accessing the platform and encountering internal server errors across both mobile devices and desktop computers. The disruption chiefly affected Google Search, where many users said results failed to load or pages refused to refresh.

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A pop-up message displayed to several users read: “Server Error. We're sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later.” The alert suggested the problem originated on Google’s servers rather than at the user end.

When Google's search engine was unavailable, more than 200 users first complained on the outage-tracking tool Downdetector. About 57% of those reports, according to the platform's statistics, were related to Search issues, while 28% complained that content was not loading. An further 11% pointed to problems with the website.

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The disruption quickly sparked discussion online as affected users turned to other platforms to confirm whether the outage was widespread.

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