WhatsApp has released an update for iOS users, introducing new features for Apple CarPlay. This upgrade allows users to access a chat list, call history, and favorite contacts directly from their car's dashboard, enhancing the messaging and calling experience without complete reliance on Siri.

WhatsApp has added additional features for Apple CarPlay users. The most recent upgrade will enable customers to send messages, make calls, and access preferred contacts right from their automobile dashboard. WhatsApp made the news in the Apple App Store, where the firm issued the latest WhatsApp for iOS 26.13.74 update and announced an app-related event highlighting CarPlay advancements.

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According to WhatsApp, the new capabilities will allow CarPlay users to effortlessly communicate and contact their friends, family, and groups from the dashboard interface. Previously, users had to rely on Siri to utilise WhatsApp with CarPlay, which frequently misread messages. Furthermore, users could not view previous conversations or contact information immediately on the screen.

The most recent improvements to WhatsApp for CarPlay add these functionalities right to the dashboard, making it easier for users to handle message and calling interactions.

Chat List Tab

The app's first tab is the conversation list. While users cannot open particular conversations, they may see previous chats that may contain unread messages.

Call History Tab

The second option displays call history, which allows users to browse a chronological list of arriving, departing, and missed calls. The list contains timestamps and contact names, and users may instantly return missed calls by tapping on a contact in the call log.

Favourite Contacts Tab

The third tab comprises favourite contacts, which allows users to rapidly reach the individuals they most frequently contact without having to scroll through the complete chat list.

Users will not have to download a separate WhatsApp for CarPlay app. The functionality will be accessible to all users who download the most recent WhatsApp for iOS update from the App Store.

When the phone is connected, it will instantly display on the CarPlay dashboard, allowing users to access messaging, calls, and preferred contacts.

Meanwhile, this is the second WhatsApp upgrade for iOS in recent days. WhatsApp had previously announced on March 27 that iOS users will be able to utilise two accounts on a single device. This capability has long been available to Android users.