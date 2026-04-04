WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called 'Unread Chat Summary'. It will let you see a quick summary of unread messages without having to open and read the entire chat. The feature is currently being tested on the Android beta version.

Let's be honest, we all get tons of WhatsApp messages every day. And with our busy schedules, it's tough to keep up. Group chats are a whole other story—so many messages, it's almost impossible to read them all. To tackle this exact problem, WhatsApp is working on a new feature called 'Unread Chat Summary'. It will basically give you a short and sweet summary of all your unread messages without you having to read the whole thing.

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What is this Unread Chat Summary feature?

The Unread Chat Summary feature will read multiple unread messages and create a short, easy-to-understand summary. This means if a group chat has hundreds of new messages, you won't need to open and read every single one. Just by looking at the summary, you'll get the gist of the conversation. This feature could be a real lifesaver, especially for people who are part of many WhatsApp groups.

How will this new feature work?

To keep things secure, WhatsApp is using a special technology called 'Private Processing'. When a user requests a summary of a chat, only the new and unread messages will be processed. After that, a short summary will be generated within a secure system.

The most important thing is that during this process, neither WhatsApp nor its parent company, Meta Platforms, will be able to see your messages or their summaries. This is why it's being considered much safer than other AI tools.

Users will have full control

This feature will be completely optional. This means it won't be forced on all users. You can decide for yourself which chats you want summaries for and which you don't. Additionally, 'Private Processing' will be turned off by default. If you want to use it, you'll have to go into the settings and enable it. This ensures that users have complete control over their data.

It's still in the testing phase

For now, this new feature is being tested in the Android beta version. It is not yet available to all users. The company is working on improving the feature, and it might be gradually rolled out to more users after the testing is complete.

What's the benefit for users?

As the use of messaging apps grows, so does the pressure of keeping up with messages. People often miss important messages. The Unread Chat Summary feature will help save users a lot of time. Instead of scrolling through long chats, they'll get a short and simple summary, allowing them to quickly understand what was discussed.