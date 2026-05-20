Your online accounts are only as safe as your passwords. The best way to protect yourself from hacking is to create complex passwords using a mix of numbers, symbols, and letters. And don't forget to change them regularly!

We're all constantly online, right? From social media platforms to countless websites, we have accounts everywhere. But have you ever stopped to think about how safe these accounts really are? Are you sure your personal data is secure?

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Think of passwords as the locks for your digital life. They are what keep your personal information safe from prying eyes. In a way, passwords are the main security guards of your cyber world.

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How to create a password that's actually strong?

The problem is, many of us don't know the basics of setting a good password or how often we should be changing it. This is a huge security risk and basically an open invitation for hackers. You could become a victim of cyberattacks, including hacking.

So, how do you create a password that's actually strong? The trick is to mix it all up. When setting a digital password, use a combination of numbers, special characters, letters (both uppercase and lowercase), and even spaces. This will significantly increase the security of your online accounts. Yes, these passwords can be a pain to remember, but making them strong is absolutely essential. If you don't, your online accounts could be hacked, leading to the loss of your valuable information. Also, never use common information like people's names, dates of birth, or mobile numbers as passwords. This kind of information is very easy for others to find out.

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Don't forget to change your password at regular intervals

Your job isn't done once you've set a strong password. You need to change your passwords regularly as well. Updating your passwords like this is a simple way to boost your online security. So, along with changing your passwords at regular intervals, don't forget to create them using a mix of numbers, special characters, and letters (both big and small). When it comes to cybersecurity, a little effort from each of us is also very crucial.

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