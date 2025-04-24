The Vivo T4 5G and Oppo F29, two smartphones under Rs. 25000, go head-to-head. This comparison examines their design, display, processor, battery, camera, and price to determine which device offers the best value.

In India, Vivo has introduced the Vivo T4 5G, a new T series model that costs less than Rs. 25000. The smartphone has several appealing features, including a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and a huge 7300mAh battery. Does it, however, face competition from other smartphone models in the same price range? To further understand, we have contrasted the smartphone with the Oppo F29 5G, the company's newest F series model that was released earlier this year and has some excellent durability characteristics.

Vivo T4 vs Oppo F29: Design and display

Given the enormous battery size, the Vivo T4 5G is remarkably thin at 7.9 mm and light at 199 grams. It has a circular camera module with two lenses and an LED ring light on the back panel. For further durability, it also has MIL-STD-810H and IP65 standards. Conversely, the Oppo F29 5G has a distinctive and robust design, having been certified military-grade and having three IP ratings: IP66, IP68, and IP69.

The Vivo T4 5G's display is a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 5000 nits. On the other hand, the Oppo F29 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that can reach a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Vivo T4 vs Oppo F29: Processor

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage power the Vivo T4 5G. The Oppo F29, on the other hand, has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU that provides seamless daily performance. Numerous AI-powered functions are available on both smartphones.

Vivo T4 vs Oppo F29: Battery

The 7300mAh battery of the Vivo T4 5G, which supports 90W rapid charging, provides long-lasting performance. On the other hand, the Oppo F29 has a 500mAh battery that supports 45W SUPERVOOC charging.

Vivo T4 vs Oppo F29: Camera

A 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera make up the dual camera configuration of the Vivo T4 5G. In contrast, the Oppo F29 has a dual camera setup that includes a 2MP depth sensor in addition to a 50MP primary sensor. The Oppo F29 has a 16MP front camera while the Vivo T4 5G has a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo T4 vs Oppo F29: Price

The Oppo F29 costs Rs. 23999 for a comparable storage capacity, while the Vivo T4 5G starts at Rs. 21999 for an 8GB+128GB storage variant.